Big Brother 25 spoilers: Prizes and punishments from Veto Competition

The Big Brother 25 cast played an important Veto Competition this weekend.

Despite what he told people, Cameron Hardin looked to make a big move as the Head of Household.

After pretending he would nominate Blue Kim and Jag Bains, Cameron went in a refreshing direction for the BB25 cast.

Cameron put Felicia Cannon and Izzy Gleicher on the block at his Nomination Ceremony.

The ladies had a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But this was the familiar prizes and punishments challenge – leading to some odd game moves.

Who won the prizes and punishments at the Week 6 Veto Competition?

Felicia, Izzy, Cameron, Jag, Matt Klotz, and Jared Fields played in the Week 6 Veto Competition.

Ahead of the challenge, Izzy tried to convince people not to use the Power of Veto if they won.

Izzy even told Cirie Fields she wouldn’t use the POV if she won it.

Details about how everything played out will be revealed during the September 13 episode of Big Brother. But this was the veto where an eliminated houseguest would get a mystery prize or punishment, and then each successive eliminated houseguest could trade with them.

Below is a breakdown of how the six people left the Veto Competition.

Jared Fields: He won the Power of Veto.

Cameron Hardin: He won a European trip.

Matt Klotz: He had to take selfies with a cutout of actor Josh Duhamel each time an alarm went off in the house.

Izzy Gleicher: She had to complete an intense 12-hour challenge of delivering 2,000 cups of dirt from one end of the backyard to the other. The challenge had to be completed while wearing a pig costume. She chose Cameron to help her.

Felicia Cannon: She was forced to wear a tandem kayak costume for 48 hours with Cirie Fields.

Jag Bains: He won $5,000 in cash.

#BB25 Cam telling Izzy that he thought that they would have had a dirt fight & was surprised how Izzy reacted when he threw dirt on her. Izzy telling him that she will laugh at it when they reach 2000. pic.twitter.com/YmAkmlLHlX — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 10, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

A Veto Meeting takes place on Monday (September 11), where the final nominees for the week will be locked.

And then an Eviction Ceremony takes place later in the week.

CBS released an updated Big Brother 25 episode schedule, with a two-hour installment coming up.

Matt said he didn't take the veto because he thought the "prize" he was taking meant he was going to get to hang out with Josh Duhamel. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/AvlOIuWJKQ — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) September 10, 2023

Only one more person will get sent home before the BB25 jury begins forming. It means Cameron has secured himself a spot on the jury, no matter what happens next week.

Making it to the jury means making more money, as every member of the BB25 cast gets paid.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.