Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won Part 1 of final HOH Competition?

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal who just won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

Earlier in the night, Monte Taylor cast the vote that sent Brittany Hoopes to the BB24 jury. She will now help decide who the winner of the Summer 2022 season is on finale night.

Monte, Matthew Turner, and Taylor Hale became the final three houseguests left standing, setting up what could be a very interesting three-part HOH Competition.

The final competition of the season is done in three stages. The person who wins Part 1 advances straight to Part 3 on finale night. And the two losers of Part 1 then face off in Part 2.

From there, the winners of Part 1 and Part 2 go up against each other in a challenge (Part 3) that is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves during the season finale.

The winner of Part 3 is declared the final Head of Household and they get to decide which of the other two people will be sitting next to them in the final two spots.

Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition on Big Brother 24?

Turner won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. He now gets a free pass straight to Part 3 on finale night. This is bad news for Taylor, but Monte has to be pretty pleased with what has happened.

Monte feels that Turner is going to take him to the end, but he will still push hard to win Part 2 in order to control his own fate.

Based on what they were saying on the feeds, it was an endurance competition that had them spinning and hanging on to ropes of some sort. We will see it all play out on one of the upcoming episodes.

What happens next on Big Brother 2022?

Monte and Taylor will face off in Part 2 of the final HOH Competition at some point over the next few days. The winner of the challenge will then battle Turner on finale night to become the final HOH of the season.

There are likely to be a lot of conversations about the final two over the next few days, with Turner having the inside track now.

There are just two episodes left this summer, and here is the schedule for the final nights of BB24 on CBS.

