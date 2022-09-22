Big Brother 2022 schedule wraps up with final few episodes

Brittany Hoopes is in a tough spot on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 returns Thursday night with an all-new episode that will take the cast down to its final three.

The cast is down to a final four group of Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew Turner, and Monte Taylor.

Someone from this final four will emerge as the Big Brother 2022 winner, but a few episodes remain before a winner is crowned.

There is a $750,000 prize on the line again this season, with the BB24 jury getting to decide who takes it home.

Midway through the season, it looked like Michael Bruner was the favorite to win, but after he got taken out, it opened the door for an exciting vote on finale night.

It’s also almost time to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest, and the latest odds from the BB24 cast reveal some interesting people who remain popular with the fans.

Big Brother 2022 schedule

Below are the final few episodes left on the Big Brother 2022 schedule. There are only a few nights left, and the season will be over more quickly than the houseguests assume. They have been talking about a Wednesday night finale again.

The special Friday night installment should be fun for Big Brother fans to watch, especially since we might see part of the final Head of Household Competition play out.

Episode 33: Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Friday, September 23 at 8/7c.

Episode 34: Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c (two-hour finale).

More Big Brother news

Monte Taylor won the final Power of Veto of the summer, and the Big Brother live feeds revealed his choice for the final three.

In other news, the showmance between Monte and Taylor ended, even though they have continued spending time together following that decision. It’s much like how Alyssa broke up with Kyle, and then they slept together again after the breakup.

What a lot of Big Brother fans want to see is some additional coverage from the BB24 jury house. What happened when Michael arrived? Are Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider back together? And have Michael and Terrance Higgins got along? We should all find out very soon.

To catch up on any already-aired episodes from Big Brother 24, fans can stream them using Paramount+. That’s also a great place to watch seasons from the past, where some great players have resided inside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.