Big Brother 24 spoilers: Update from final week

Taylor Hale hopes that she will soon become the Big Brother 24 winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds have set up exactly what the final three will look like.

The producers had the final four members of the BB24 cast get through everything rather quickly this past week – possibly too quickly.

The rush to film the footage has left the last houseguests a bit bored, with just enough time for a former showmance to potentially rekindle a spark or two.

On the Big Brother live feeds, Taylor Hale and Monte Tayler broke up, bringing an end to another of the BB24 showmances.

But since then, Monte and Taylor have spent another night together in the HOH bed, suggesting they are either trying to rekindle things or just playing each other due to the final two agreement they made.

And Monte is in a great position after he won the Power of Veto this week.

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds

Taylor nominated Matthew Turner and Brittany Hoopes for eviction, choosing to keep Monte off of the block. The only way to guarantee their own safety was for Matt or Brittany to win the Power of Veto, but they failed to do so.

When Monte won the Veto Competition, he guaranteed himself a spot in the final three with Taylor. And at the next Eviction Ceremony, Monte is voting to evict Brittany and take Turner with him to the final three.

Queen #BBTaylor is back in power and has secured her spot in the finale!🥳 Check out her well deserved HOH goodies, pictures, and letter from home. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/hm2C6vhCeT — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 20, 2022

Lots of final two agreements

Monte wants Turner with him in the final three because he thinks Turner will take him to the final two. That’s the same scenario that Monte hopes will come from his agreement with Taylor, where he believes Taylor would also take him to the end.

Meanwhile, Brittany is pretty upset at the way things have gone down, stating that she won’t be voting for Monte if he is in the final two. Things change when people hit the jury house, though, so her opinion might shift a bit later.

And so we begin to finish the #BB24 live feeds, oddly enough, how they began. Monte whipping himself into a frenzy with several personal comments about Taylor, Brittany on the outs, and fans saying, "Just shut them off" pic.twitter.com/AGaHqwhrMj — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) September 20, 2022

It’s nearly time for the fans to vote on America’s Favorite Houseguest. The odds for the BB24 AFH winner point to several people as the favorites, but anything can happen in the final few days of a season. It’s possible that upcoming jury footage could still shift opinions.

With only a few episodes left to go, here is a breakdown of the CBS schedule for the final week of BB24.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.