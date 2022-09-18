Big Brother 24 spoilers: The final three has been revealed

Taylor Hale secured a spot in the final three of Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal that the final three houseguests have been decided.

Even though we are still a few days from the official Eviction Ceremony, the lines have been drawn, and the big decisions have been made.

Right after Alyssa Snider got evicted from the Big Brother house, Taylor Hale became the new Head of Household.

With the power in her hands, Taylor nominated Brittany Hoopes and Matt Turner for eviction. This made the road ahead much easier for Monte Taylor.

At the Veto Competition, everyone got to play, with all four houseguests knowing how important it would be to emerge with a victory. When Monte won the Power of Veto, he secured his own spot in the final three.

This left Turner and Brittany on the block with no further recourse other than to convince Monte not to vote them out of the game.

Who are the Big Brother 24 final three houseguests?

Monte is going to vote out Brittany, preferring to take Turner with him to the final three. Brittany has become pretty bitter about the way things have played out, but she likely should have expected this outcome after Michael was sent to the BB24 jury house.

The final three houseguests on Big Brother 24 will be Monte, Taylor, and Turner.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Brit tells Monte about her crazy dream.

Brit went back out into the real world & saw her husband.

Steven told her they came out with BritFlea demon baby dolls & he asked her what did she do to make them create them.



Brit: I don't know why they call me BritFlea.#bb24 pic.twitter.com/eC8qoojA0B — 🧠 Turner's Escaped Brain | SMEG | ☁ (@girl_smeg) September 18, 2022

The BB24 jury gets to vote on a winner very soon

Turner, Monte, and Taylor will soon begin playing out the final Head of Household Competition of the season. It is three parts, ending with a final two that will make their case to the BB24 jury about why they should win the $750,000 prize.

On the remaining schedule of Big Brother 24 episodes, finale night arrives on Sunday, September 25. That will be a two-hour event where Daniel Durston, Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and Pooch return to the stage, along with the BB24 jury, to talk with Julie Chen Moonves.

After 72 days locked in the house, Taylor finally gets to listen to the #RENAISSANCE album and she’s loving it! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/hDBpldkyZW — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB24 (@89razorskate20) September 16, 2022

A lot of filler content has been filmed on the Big Brother live feeds for the upcoming episodes, so there is also a lot for the producers to present to the fans over the next few days.

What will be most interesting is to see how the BB24 jury reacts to Michael’s arrival and how this group of people decides on the ultimate winner. There are some Big Brother rumors out there about some jury drama that could make for good television.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.