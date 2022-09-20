Big Brother 24 showmance ends: Taylor and Monte are done

Monte and Taylor had a showmance going on during Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Another Big Brother 24 showmance has come to an end. No, it wasn’t the one between Taylor Hale and Lay’s Classic, as that one is still going strong.

The relationship between Taylor and Monte is over. In a surprising turn, Monte also went to Matthew Turner to brag about it all taking place, possibly giving Turner far more information than he wanted to hear.

Is this a clear indication that Monte has decided that he wants to take Turner to the final two with him? It’s something that he has had his eyes on for a while, but Monte also has a final two deal with Taylor.

At the same time, it seems like the end of this showmance was amicable, with Monte telling Taylor it was over and Taylor then telling Monte that she was about to end it as well.

Since the breakup, things have been a bit awkward on the Big Brother live feeds, especially since the houseguests don’t have much to occupy their time until the Eviction Ceremony that will take them down to a final three.

For anyone who hasn’t heard about the veto results, here are some spoilers about who won the Power of Veto this week. It shows that just about everything is done when it comes to deciding the final three.

Monte and Taylor showmance ends

As shown in the photo shared below, the couple shared one final kiss (maybe?) as they went their separate ways. But as we saw after Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener broke up, there is still a lot of time for them to get together again this season.

if you missed it, Monte pretty much broke up with Taylor last night, it was a bathtub breakup with a farewell kiss pic.twitter.com/kIP4de3MGG Get our Big Brother newsletter! September 19, 2022

Drama at the end of Big Brother 24?

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale interact with each other as the days wind down on the Big Brother 24 season. They just made a final two pact within the last week, but would either of them honor that deal now?

And now that the secret has been revealed about their showmance, is this something that could get discussed at the BB24 jury house before the big vote on finale night? Stay tuned!

