Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who gets evicted this time?

Michael Bruner has been the Week 9 HOH on BB24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the upcoming Eviction Ceremony have become very apparent on the live feeds.

Michael Bruner won a puzzle challenge to become the latest Head of Household, leading to Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider getting nominated.

When Michael won the Power of Veto, he was able to keep the power in his hands and dictate what he wanted to happen.

At the Veto Meeting, Michael kept his nominations the same, so now it comes down to whether the voters will send Terrance or Alyssa to the BB24 jury house.

Monte Taylor, Matt Turner, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor Hale are the only members of the BB24 cast who get to place a vote during the September 8 episode.

It’s going to be a big night, as it’s a Double Eviction episode for Big Brother 24, meaning two hours of action awaits CBS viewers.

Who gets evicted during Big Brother 24 Double Eviction?

It looks like it is going to be a unanimous vote to evict Terrance from the Big Brother house. Brittany and Taylor really want him gone, so there isn’t a real reason for Monte and Turner to push for a different outcome. Viewers should expect a 4-0 vote.

One of the things working against Terrance is that he basically threatened to taint the BB24 jury after Michael nominated him. Terrance was pretty upset to be on the block, even though he should have been expecting it.

Taylor to Terrance: I have struggled with the literal choice in front of me. Is it the white girl who cries all the time or is it the black man that tried to get me evicted next to someone who did something racist? 👀#bb24 pic.twitter.com/3hy7tslR8f — 👁️ Turner's Seen Through Soul | SMEG | ☁ (@girl_smeg) September 7, 2022

