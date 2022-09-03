Big Brother live feeds update: Nominee says they will taint jury

Brittany Hoopes has a path to the final six on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

This update from the Big Brother live feeds explores statements and veiled threats made by one of the nominees against the current Head of Household.

Expect to read quite a few of the latest BB24 spoilers in this article, as this information is coming directly from the live feeds.

Michael Bruner won Head of Household again, and then he nominated Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider for eviction. Terrance did not take it well.

It seems like Terrance expected to be protected from going on the block this week, even while he was working hard to try to get Michael evicted next.

After voicing that he is not going to vote for Michael if the current HOH makes it to the final two, Terrance went a step further by going to Michael and telling him what he would be doing in the jury house.

Terrance has basically given up on the game, and has said as such in various conversations he has had since losing the puzzle HOH Competition and he voted to send Kyle Capener packing.

Terrance tells Michael he will taint the jury

In the video below, Terrance Higgins is shown speaking with Michael Bruner in the HOH Room after the Nomination Ceremony took place. Terrance didn’t go to Michael before the nominations happened, but he had some veiled threats after finding himself on the block again.

Michael shares the mission Terrance is on

After Terrance left the HOH Room and the conversation that he was having with the HOH, Michael went down to the kitchen where Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, and Matt Turner were hanging out.

Michael shared what Terrance had just said to him, leading to some interesting reactions from the people down there. Meanwhile, Terrance went to the room with Monte Taylor and Alyssa Snider to state that he was “tired” of everything happening in the house.

Michael: That was awkward. Basically he said he's going to go taint the jury against me.



Turner: 😲#bb24 pic.twitter.com/cZ8Vi1YWMA — 🤗 Taylor's Owed Hug | SMEG | ☁ (@girl_smeg) September 2, 2022

It’s true that the jury house is able to have a lot of conversations about the game before they show up to vote for the winner on finale night. And some of them may not know about the situation with Kyle Capener, unless Kyle talks to them when he gets there.

The producers released some photos and videos from the BB24 jury house, showing what Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, and Indy Santos have been up to. There will likely be some upcoming segments dedicated to that trio, especially when they welcome Kyle.

Elsewhere, Kyle has been giving exit interviews, where he has spoken a lot about his time in the game this summer.

