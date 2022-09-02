Big Brother 24 spoilers: Week 9 nominees just revealed

Julie Chen Moonves still stars as the host of Big Brother 24. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers now reveal who just got nominated for eviction during Week 9.

It has been a busy few days for the BB24 cast, including an important eviction episode that took place on Thursday night.

Kyle Capener was sent packing on a 5-0 vote, leaving just seven people competing for the $750,000 prize.

On Friday, Kyle’s exit interviews were revealed online, which allowed him to reflect on the game that he played this summer.

After the latest episode came to an end, the houseguests finishing competing to become the newest Head of Household.

Finishing first at completing his puzzle, Michael Bruner won yet another challenge in the Big Brother house. This led to a lot of frustrations getting aired out by Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins to each other on the feeds overnight.

Who did Michael nominate for eviction?

With the power in his hands again, Michael decided to nominate Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins for eviction. The nominees will have a chance to save themselves during the Veto Competition this weekend.

By having Michael as the HOH, Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes are likely 100 percent safe from going up on the block as replacement nominees, no matter what happens with the Power of Veto this week.

It’s possible that Michael has his eyes set on winning the POV himself, as it would break the record for all-time POV wins in a single season of Big Brother USA.

More news and notes from Big Brother

There are a lot of Big Brother 24 episodes left on the CBS TV schedule, including a Double Eviction and a Friday night installment. The season is quickly winding down, though, with only roughly three weeks left in the competition.

With the house down to just seven people, Big Brother live feed subscribers should also start expecting to see a lot more napping. That’s typically what starts to happen when the month of September rolls around.

Welcome to September in the #BB24 house….. pic.twitter.com/X9RYp9rJCT — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 2, 2022

The other primary reality competition shows on CBS are returning this fall with new seasons. A brand-new Amazing Race cast was just revealed, giving fans a look at what’s coming up. The great news is that a Big Brother showmance was tapped to play the game this time.

And in other news, the Survivor 43 cast was announced by CBS. This new group of castaways filmed their season in Fiji, and the first episode will be a two-hour installment on Wednesday, September 21.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.