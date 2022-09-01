Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who goes to jury next?

Monte Taylor had a tough choice for the Week 8 eviction on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers about who is going to become the fourth member of the BB24 jury became noticeable on the live feeds.

Matt Turner won the Week 8 Head of Household Competition, and his final nominees for the week were Kyle Capener and Taylor Hale.

Michael Bruner was Turner’s primary target, but Michael won another Power of Veto. He then used the POV to save Brittany Hoopes from the block.

At the Veto Meeting, Turner put Kyle up on the block as the replacement nominee, but it seems like he would still prefer Taylor to be the one heading to the jury house next.

With just eight people left in the game, it means five voters will determine whether it is Taylor or Kyle joining Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and Joseph Abdin in the jury house.

The voters for the week are Brittany, Michael, Alyssa Snider, Terrance Higgins, and Monte Taylor.

Who becomes the fourth member of the BB24 jury?

Michael, Brittany, and Monte want Taylor to remain in the game. It’s pretty much that simple, as the trio all sees themselves making it deeper into the Summer 2022 season while working with Taylor.

No matter how Terrance and Alyssa decide to vote, it appears almost set in stone that Kyle Capener is heading to the BB24 jury. This will go down during the September 1 episode, and we should soon see Kyle hanging out with the other jury members.

