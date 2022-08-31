Survivor 43 cast bios released by CBS

Cassidy Clark is on the Survivor Fall 2022 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 43 cast and their initial bios just got released today for the Fall 2022 season on CBS.

There are 18 brand-new people who took part in the latest season, with the group already filming their episodes in Fiji.

Now, we are just counting down the days until the September 21 season premiere, where we might learn about some new twists.

Among the people who played the game this time, there is a clinical psychologist, a Paralympian, and an elevator salesman competing for the $1 million prize.

Recently, a new Survivor television commercial was released that tied the show to families, and it helped create a lot of buzz for the coming season.

On Wednesday, September 21, the first two hours of the show will roll out, beginning at 8/7c on CBS.

The official Survivor 43 full cast list

Below are the 18 names and the brief bios for the Survivor 43 castaways.

Cassidy Clark: A 26-year-old fashion designer from Austin, TX.

Cody Assenmacher: A 35-year-old elevator salesman from Honolulu, HI.

Dwight Moore: A 22-year-old computer science student from Collierville, TN.

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott: A 31-year-old clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT.

Geo Bustamante: A 36-year-old project manager from Honolulu, HI.

James Jones: A 37-year-old event curator from Philadelphia, PA.

Jeanine Zheng: A 24-year-old UX designer from San Francisco, CA.

Jesse Lopez: A 30-year-old political science Ph.D. student from Durham, NC.

Justine Brennan: A 29-year-old cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, CA.

Karla Cruz Godoy: A 28-year-old educational project manager from Newark, Del.

Lindsay Carmine: A 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Downingtown, PA.

Mike Gabler: A 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID.

Morriah Young: A 28-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA.

Noelle Lambert: A 25-year-old Paralympian from Manchester, NH.

Nneka Ejere: A 42-year-old pharmacist from Weatherford, TX.

Owen Knight: A 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans, LA.

Ryan Medrano: A 25-year-old warehouse associate from El Paso, TX.

Sami Layadi: A 19-year-old pet cremator from Las Vegas, NV.

The Survivor 43 tribes revealed

The show has also released a first look at who is part of each tribe. Below is an Instagram post that was just shared, where each of the three groups of six castaways is featured in their own photo.

This is a good tool to get familiar with the names of the castaways, as well as what tribes they will be a part of to start the new campaign.

In other news, CBS also released the new Amazing Race cast that will debut this fall as well.

Survivor airs on CBS during Fall 2022.