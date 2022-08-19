Survivor has a new TV commercial for Fall 2022

Jeff Probst is back as the host for Survivor 43. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

CBS is running a new Survivor commercial to spur interest for the Fall 2022 season, and it has done just that.

We are only about a month from new episodes of Survivor debuting, with Season 43 set to arrive on Wednesday, September 21.

Sorry folks, it’s not new footage from the Survivor 43 cast, but the new commercial does tap into some great emotional moments from past seasons.

This new advertisement intends to sell the premise that Survivor can bring the family together.

In order to push that message, the spot shows some of the moments that family members visited the Survivor castaways over the years.

In the video shared below, we also get to see Rob and Amber, who formed a relationship on the show that led to marriage and a lot of kids.

Survivor is game about relationships

“Survivor brings the whole family together, and we can’t wait to be back with you all this fall.🧡,” reads the caption that the show has provided with video footage of the TV commercial.

Survivor 43 debuts in Fall 2022

A brand-new cast was flown to Fiji to film the new season of Survivor, so it will be another group of fresh faces for fans to watch at home.

Since the Survivor 43 cast also got to see what was taking place on the previous two seasons, the producers have had to shake things up and adjust or remove some of those twists.

As the season gets closer to kicking off, we will get more official details about that new cast. What we do know, for sure, is that they have already completed filming the next two seasons.

While Survivor 43 will air on CBS in Fall 2022, Survivor 44 is ready to go in Spring 2023. That spring season also has a brand-new cast, so fans should get a lot of enjoyment out of seeing a host of new castaways playing the game.

Recently, Survivor was nominated for an Emmy Award, giving evidence that even after all of these years on the air, the reality competition show is still doing it well.

All past seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s where subscribers can go back and re-watch some of the classic episodes, including the ones featured in the commercial above. There were some really good ones on Survivor Season 40, where only past winners were invited back to compete.

Survivor 43 airs in Fall 2022 on CBS.