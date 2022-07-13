Survivor nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award

Jeff Probst and Survivor have been nominated for a lot of Emmy Awards over the years. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor was just nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award, based on the work that was done on Season 41 and Season 42.

It was just revealed that Survivor is up for Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program. It’s a category that the show has been nominated in before, and it’s true that the location shots are done really well by the crew.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 12 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. This will be the 74th installment of the awards show and it will air on NBC.

Nominees for Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Survivor is up against The Amazing Race, Deadliest Catch, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, and Life Below Zero when it comes to this particular award.

And it’s certainly worth noting that The Amazing Race just returned to television and has already earned yet another Primetime Emmy nomination for the work that goes into that show.

Having two of its top reality TV shows nominated for an award is a big deal for CBS, especially since new seasons of these programs will be airing on the same night in Fall 2022.

How many Emmy Awards has Survivor won?

In total, this is now the 64th Primetime Emmy Award that Survivor has been nominated for through the first 42 seasons of the show. It is a longstanding nominee in the categories for reality television, and the latest TV ratings suggest that could carry on for a while.

Survivor has won seven Emmy Awards, including four by Jeff Probst as the host. The show also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming back in 2010.

It’s been a few years since Survivor took home an Emmy Award, though.

The moment you step on the island it all becomes real! Look back at how it all started on #Survivor 42. 🤩 #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/A1L1yhdLnz — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 10, 2022

More news about Survivor

Fans of the show will get to watch the Survivor 43 cast playing the game this fall. That season was already filmed in Fiji and they are just working on the editing for those upcoming episodes.

And in some interesting news, the Survivor 44 cast list just got leaked, allowing fans to get a look at the group who will be shown on TV during Spring 2023.

To go back and watch any of the past seasons of Survivor, fans can stream them on Paramount+. It’s interesting to re-watch some of the earlier seasons, as the game has changed a lot over the years.

Survivor 43 debuts September 21 on CBS.