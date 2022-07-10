Survivor 44 cast: Leaked list of castaways surfaces

Jeff Probst just finished hosting Survivor 44 in Fiji. Pic credit: CBS

The Survivor 44 cast is starting to get leaked, which shouldn’t be too surprising since the season recently finished filming in Fiji.

This new group of castaways should not be confused with the Survivor 43 cast list that was leaked, which shows who is playing on the season that will air on CBS in Fall 2022.

Season 43 was also filmed in Fiji, with the winner revealed on the island and then put under wraps until the season can begin airing episodes in the fall. CBS has also released an extended episode schedule for Survivor 43.

A look at the Survivor 44 cast list

Below are details on the 18 members of the Survivor 44 cast that are rumored to have just finished playing the game. We use the word rumored here because CBS has not yet confirmed this list. At the same time, the source is a trustworthy fan site called Inside Survivor, which has often learned the names very early.

Some of the early information isn’t complete yet, but it still gives a look at the group of players who just competed for the $1 million prize.

Brandon Cottom: 29-year-old football player from Seattle, WA.

Bruce Perreault: 45-year-old Navy veteran/realtor from Warwick, RI.

Carolyn Wiger: 35-year-old drug abuse counselor from Stillwater, MN.

Carson Garrett: 20-year-old aerospace engineering student from Atlanta, GA.

Claire Rafson: 25-year-old investor from Brooklyn, NY.

Danny Massa: 31-year-old firefighter from New York, NY.

Frannie Marin: 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt: 42-year-old product developer from Clairton, PA.

Helen Li: 28-year-old product manager from San Francisco, CA.

Jaime Lynne Ruiz: 35-year-old TikToker from Mesa, AZ

Dr. Joshua Wilder: 34-year-old podiatrist from Pittsburgh, PA.

Kane Fritzler: Law student in his 20s from Sakatoon, SK.

Lauren Harpe: 30-year-old teacher from Baytown, TX.

Maddy Pomilla: 28-year-old from Huntington, MD.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle: 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH.

Matt: Castaway from San Francisco, CA.

Sarah Wade: 26-year-old consultant from Rochester, MN.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: 25-year-old beautician from San Juan, PR.

Survivor 44 airs on CBS in Spring 2023.