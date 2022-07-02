Survivor 43 schedule: Extended episodes on the way

Host Jeff Probst will be back for more Survivor episodes in Fall 2022. Pic credit: CBS

CBS has released the Survivor 43 schedule for Fall 2022, and there are a few early treats in store for fans.

Survivor has already finished filming this upcoming season, with everything happening in Fiji again. Now, they just need to edit the episodes to start rolling them out in September.

As a reminder, Maryanne Oketch was named the Survivor 42 winner this past spring, with the jury rewarding her with the $1 million prize in the season finale.

CBS pre-ordered two more seasons of the hit reality competition show, with Season 43 airing in Fall 2022 and then Season 44 debuting in Spring 2023.

Survivor 43 schedule now set

Below is how CBS lays out the Survivor 43 schedule for Fall 2022. The great news is that fans will get extended episodes during the first two weeks, showing that they have a lot of footage to work with.

Night 1: September 21 at 8/7c (two hours long)

Night 2: September 28 at 8/7c (90 minutes long)

Night 3: October 5 at 8/7c (back to 60-minute episodes)

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 23, 2022

More news and notes about Survivor

Very soon, many Survivor alums will be seen on The Challenge USA. This is a new version of The Challenge, but this time around, it will only feature people from other CBS shows. That includes Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island USA, and The Amazing Race.

Later this summer, some Survivor legends are participating in Snake in the Grass. This new reality competition show will air on USA, featuring some recognizable faces from Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid.

And if you haven’t seen it, Survivor winner Tyson Apostol named his Mount Rushmore for the show. It has created some debate among Survivor fans about who deserves to be in those four slots.

The moment you step on the island it all becomes real! Look back at how it all started on #Survivor 42. 🤩 #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/A1L1yhdLnz — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 10, 2022

Past seasons of Survivor can be streamed using Paramount+. It’s a fun way to go back and binge-watch older episodes and see some of the strategies used when the game was just starting to get a foothold in the country.

Stay tuned because it shouldn’t be long until CBS releases the full and official Survivor 43 cast list. It will be fun to read the bios for each new castaway and see what they have to say about their strategies and backgrounds.

Survivor 43 debuts on September 21 on CBS.