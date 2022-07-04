Survivor 43 cast: A look at the bios for prospective castaways

The Survivor 43 cast just played their season in Fiji. Pic credit: CBS

The Survivor 43 cast bios will be more extensive when the official information comes out from CBS, but a long-time fan site of the show has leaked a lot of prospective information in advance.

In reality, the Survivor 43 winner has already been revealed in Fiji, even though we haven’t seen any episodes yet. In fact, it could actually be a few more weeks before CBS releases the cast names or the theme for the new campaign.

Some great news to pass on, though, is that the Survivor 43 TV schedule has some extended episodes to start the Fall 2022 season. That’s going to be really neat for fans who can’t wait for another season to begin.

Survivor 43 cast bios

Below are the Survivor 43 cast bios that Inside Survivor has shared. As the site even states, these are still considered to be the rumored cast names because they have not yet been confirmed by the network or the show’s producers.

At the same time, Inside Survivor is typically really good at getting all of this information ahead of time.

Cassidy Clark: A 25-year-old fashion merchandising major from San Marcos, TX.

Cody Assenmacher: A 35-year-old account manager from Honolulu, HI.

Dwight Moore: A 22-year-old computer science student from Memphis, TN.

Elie Scott: A 31-year-old psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT.

Geo Bustamante: A 35-year-old web designer from Honolulu, HI.

Jay Jones: A 37-year-old event curator from Philadelphia, PA.

Jeanine Zheng: A 24-year-old UX designer from Hamilton, MA.

Jesse Lopez: A 30-something Ph.D. student from Durham, NC.

Justine Brennan: A 29-year-old regional sales manager from Los Angeles, CA.

Karla Godoy: A 28-year-old educator from Washington, DC.

Lindsay Carmine: A 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Downington, PA.

Mike Gabler: A 50-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID.

Morriah Young: A 28-year-old content creator from Philadelphia, PA.

Noelle Lambert: A 25-year-old Paralympian from Londonderry, NH.

Nneka Ejere: A 42-year-old director of operations from Weatherford, TX.

Owen Knight: A 29-year-old admission counselor from New Orleans, LA.

Ryan Medrano: A 24-year-old fitness instructor from El Paso, TX.

Sami Layadi: A 19-year-old student from Las Vegas, NV.

Diving into the Survivor 43 cast

In the video above, it appears that we are seeing Paralympian Noelle Lambert speaking a bit about her appearance on the show.

It will also be interesting to see if Cody Assenmacher and Geo Bustamante end up working together since they are both from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cassidy Clark, Nneka Ejere, and Ryan Medrano are all reportedly from Texas, so that is a trio to keep an eye on if they figure out that they share that in common.

On the whole, it seems like a really well-rounded cast, especially since there are at least six people who started the show at 35 years of age or older. And that includes 50-year-old castaway Mike Gabler.

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 23, 2022

Stay tuned because as soon as CBS releases the full Survivor 43 cast list, we will make sure to pass on what each person has stated that their strategies were going to be in Fiji.

Survivor 43 debuts Wednesday, September 21, on CBS.