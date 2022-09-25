Big Brother 24 spoilers: HOH results and final two scenarios

Monte Taylor has his eyes on winning Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal what has taken place during the first two parts of the final Head of Household Competition.

There have also been a lot of chats taking place about how the final two will look this season and which duo is going to be campaigning to the BB24 jury on finale night.

When it comes to the final HOH Competition, it gets played in three parts. The winner of each of the first two parts advances to Part 3, which is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves during the finale.

Late on the same night that Brittany Hoopes got evicted, Matthew Turner won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

The next morning, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale battled in Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. Monte won it, with Taylor telling the Big Brother live feed cameras that she had only lost by 20 seconds.

Based on the results of the first two parts, Monte and Turner will face off in Part 3 on finale night, with the winner of that challenge becoming the final HOH for Big Brother 24.

Taylor in a tough spot to make final two

The winner of the battle between Monte and Turner gets to decide who sits with them as part of the final two for the Big Brother 24 cast. It means that Taylor is at an extreme disadvantage after coming up short in the first two challenges.

Taylor has been moping around the house a bit after losing Part 2 of the final HOH Competition, as she knows that she now has to rely on someone else to carry her to the end.

Final two scenarios for Big Brother 24 cast

If Turner wins Part 3, it seems very likely that he is taking Monte with him to the end. Likewise, the odds are pretty high that if Monte wins Part 3, he is going to select Turner to sit with him in the final two.

There has been an agreement in place for a long time between Monte and Turner, and they seem pretty linked together as finale night approaches. Due to the people that they were instrumental in getting out of the house, they also have fears about sitting next to Taylor.

Taylor has a lot of supporters in the BB24 jury house, and they know it, so Monte and Turner might just be content on taking each other to the end and debating to the jury about which one of them has the best resume.

Big Brother 24 ends September 25 at 8/7c on CBS.