Big Brother 24 rules: What happens if only one person in duo wants to use Power of Veto?

Terrance Higgins survived being on the Big Brother 24 block again. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast is in the midst of a twist that has them working as duos. There is also one trio because following the eviction of Ameerah Jones, Terrance Higgins was left without a partner.

Terrance was given the chance to join a duo of his choice, and he went with Monte Taylor and Joseph Abdin. That trio is now under the same rules as a duo, meaning there could be three nominees in a week should that situation arise.

And since the teams are now playing as duos, they are also taking part in Veto Competitions as a duo. This could lead to a situation where a duo is divided on whether or not to use a Power of Veto.

Host Julie Chen Moonves did speak about how an indecisive duo would be dealt with during a future Veto Meeting, setting up an intriguing scenario that could bring additional drama to the Big Brother house.

In summation, it only takes one person from a duo to use the Power of Veto. As an example, if Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog won the POV, only one of them would have to want to use it for the POV to be played.

Yes, this particular Big Brother 24 rule is a tad complicated, and the situation might never come up, but it would certainly add another layer of excitement if a duo was not on the same page ahead of a weekly Veto Meeting.

More news about Big Brother 24

A lot of Big Brother fans want Jasmine Davis eliminated from the game for not participating in all of the challenges. When she sat out the last Veto Competition due to her citing a fear of heights, it frustrated a lot of viewers who felt she should have to participate or leave the Big Brother house.

I would’ve made Jasmine a have not with the QUICKNESS. Take that damn scooter upstairs with you. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/T48ap9z0uQ Get our Big Brother newsletter! July 29, 2022

Anger toward Daniel Durston; Paloma Aguilar offers new narrative

After a recent episode of BB24, many Big Brother alums shared their anger about Daniel Durston’s behavior in the house– they can’t believe the way that Daniel is treating Taylor Hale.

And outside of the house, former BB24 cast member Paloma Aguilar is pushing a new narrative about her own behavior in the game.

Power of Veto Ceremony really delivered the chaos that this season needed. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/wuxgKUeNSz — Big Brother Access #BB24 (@bigbroaccess) July 25, 2022

To catch up on all episodes from the season, fans can stream them on Paramount+.

Once the BB24 cast gets down to 11 people, the jury will start forming and we will start getting a look at who will be voting on the winner of Big Brother 24.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.