Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: HOHs plan after Double Eviction

Julie Chen Moonves is hosting the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother.

Big Brother live feed spoilers spell out what the new Head of Household plans to do during Week 10 of the game.

Viewers tuning in on Thursday night (September 8) saw that Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner were evicted in unanimous votes.

Just five people remained in the game as they played a late-night HOH Competition to decide who would take the power next.

Matt Turner, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor, and Alyssa Snider make up the final five, all of whom hope that they can hang on and win the $750,000 prize.

One person has now made the final four, though, as Monte won that HOH Competition. It means he gets to name the two people who will be on the block to begin the week.

Later on Friday (September 9), Monte will host his Nomination Ceremony, but he already has a plan that he is going to try to carry out.

Who is Monte Taylor targeting for eviction from BB24?

Monte has stated on the Big Brother live feeds that he is going to put up Brittany and Alyssa this week. Those should be the nominees when he hosts the ceremony, and it shouldn’t be too surprising.

As it stands, Monte has been saying that he wants Alyssa to be the one to go to the jury house this week. Monte has also told Turner that he wants to keep him in the game, while simultaneously telling Brittany and Taylor that he likes his final three agreement with them.

#BB24 Britt is next. She tells Monte that she doesn't think Michael was self aware in the game as to how much trouble he was in. She doesn't understand how that happened. Monte wants to ask for honesty from her about some of the things Michael said during the double. pic.twitter.com/JnO3qcfxje — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 9, 2022

An interesting week ahead for Big Brother 24

There are a number of scenarios that could play out during this week of Big Brother, especially since everyone gets to play in the Veto Competition.

Monte will put Brittany and Alyssa on the block, giving Turner and Taylor the opportunity to vote one of them out of the game. It’s a long week, so either lady could wind up being the final target, but Monte is just not close with Alyssa, so he wants her out first.

If Alyssa wins the Power of Veto, things could get very interesting, because Monte is aligned with everyone else. Having to name a replacement nominee this week would be a tough road for him to have to take and he would likely lose a potential jury vote.

🦩Final #BB24 Week 9 Double Eviction Game Stats Update😉



🔸TURNER Won HOH

🔹Nominated Alyssa/Brittany For Eviction

🔸MONTE Won The Power OF Veto

🔹Used It To Take Alyssa Off The Block

🔹Michael Nominated In Her Place

🔹MICHAEL Evicted 3-0, Becoming The 6th Member Of The Jury pic.twitter.com/DxkVVMcTHz — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB24 (@89razorskate20) September 9, 2022

As a reminder, the season finale is coming up quickly for the show. Here is a breakdown of the remaining BB24 TV schedule in September, which includes a Friday night episode and then the finale night taking place on a Sunday evening.

