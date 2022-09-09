Big Brother 24 spoilers: New HOH in place after Double Eviction

The Big Brother 24 cast is down to its final five. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal who the new Head of Household is after they went through a Double Eviction.

Earlier in the night, two people were sent to the BB24 jury house, marking the end of their time in the game this summer.

On unanimous votes, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner were evicted. They will return to the stage on finale night to help vote for the winner.

There could be some really interesting jury segments coming up over the next week, as many Big Brother fans will want to see how the rest of the jury members react to Michael’s arrival.

It sure would be nice to have some BB24 jury house live feeds because things are going to get very interesting with Terrance and Michael arriving right after they were both reasons that Kyle Capener got evicted from the game.

But the game must go on for the final five houseguests, and they now have a new HOH in charge as the weekend approaches.

As it stands, Matt Turner holds the best resume thanks to his challenge wins and the fact that he was HOH when Michael was sent packing. But this is an important week for the final five.

Who is the Week 10 Big Brother 24 HOH?

On the Big Brother live feeds, it was revealed that Monte Taylor won the overnight HOH Competition. This gives him a guaranteed spot in the final four, and he can also help decide who goes to the jury house next.

Nomination Ceremony to come for BB24 cast

Monte gets to host his Nomination Ceremony at some point on Friday (September 9), giving him the chance to put two people on the block that he will be fine with getting evicted.

It seems very likely that Monte will want to work on getting Brittany Hoopes out of the game next, but it’s also possible that Alyssa Snider could be on his mind.

If Monte really wants to make a huge move, he would figure out a way to target Turner, as this would aid him in improving that resume if he makes it to the final two.

And on the weekend, all five of them get to play for the Power of Veto.

Looking ahead, there aren’t too many more new episodes of the show, but here is a breakdown of the BB24 TV schedule for September. The season finale is going to come along very quickly.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.