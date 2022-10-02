Big Brother 24: Fake Monte Taylor Twitter account dupes fans with supposed apology

Monte Taylor is being impersonated after Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte Taylor seemed to be apologizing on social media, but it turned out to be a fake account created for attention.

Quite a few Big Brother fans fell victim to the fake account that suddenly popped up, but Taylor Hale surfaced in the comments to let Twitter users know that it wasn’t the real Monte posting.

“It’s been 6 days since finale and reality is slapping me in the face. Hard. I wasn’t planning to watch any of the episodes but I will. I recognize that I need to see what I’ve said no matter how hard it may be. I hope that you all give me time to heal and process it all #bb24,” started a multi-part post to Twitter by someone claiming that they were Monte Taylor.

“This Twitter account is fake,” Taylor showed up to post a few hours after the series of tweets had gone live.

But in the time that the tweets went unrefuted, quite a few Big Brother fans were duped into believing that this was the real Monte asking for forgiveness.

It will be interesting to hear what Monte has to say about all of this.

Fake Monte Taylor posts to Twitter

A user with a Twitter name similar to the one Monte Taylor uses on Instagram suddenly appeared on social media this weekend and caused a lot of havoc. And even though they have been refuted, the charade is continuing.

A Monte impersonator posts but gets refuted by Taylor. Pic credit: @taylord_fit_/Twitter

Big Brother fans duped by fake Monte Taylor

Below are just a few of the posts Big Brother fans made when they saw the posts on Twitter claiming to be directly from Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte.

The comments are still adding up, especially since not everyone has seen Taylor posting that it is a fake account doing this apologizing.

Some Big Brother fans got duped. Pic credit: @taylord_fit_/Twitter

Regarding the runner-up from this past season, Monte said he was shocked to lose BB24. He was very surprised that he didn’t find more support from the jury, and he listed all of the people he was sure would vote for him on finale night.

