Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Nominations revealed by new HOH

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from the live feeds have revealed who the new Head of Household just nominated for eviction.

Late Thursday night, the BB22 cast finished up an Endurance Challenge that determined who would become the new HOH.

Daniele Donato won that challenge and she got to decide who would be going on the block next. She had a plan in place that she shared with Nicole Franzel, but it was also possible that David Alexander could use his power to alter those plans.

As a reminder, David holds one of the powers from the BB Basement Competition. With his power, he can take someone off the block that gets nominated and force the HOH to pick someone else.

Who did Dani nominate for eviction?

Ahead of hosting the Nomination Ceremony, Dani also met with Da’Vonne Rogers, letting her know that she would be using Kevin Campbell as a pawn. Kevin was crying in the house because Dani had spoken with him about that possibility. Da’Vonne is no longer a target of Dani’s due to their new alliance.

Dani was also very concerned about the powers in the house and she kept saying that she was worried about one of them getting used. She is also holding one, which should allow her to play in the next Head of Household Competition.

After the feeds were down for a while on Friday evening, the cameras turned back on to houseguests hugging Kevin Campbell. It was obvious that Kevin had been placed back on the block.

As Dani and Nicole were talking in the HOH Room, she made it seem like she had nominated David Alexander for eviction. That would make it seem like David has not used his power? Or at least not yet?

For now, Dani has nominated Kevin and David for eviction. That could change later today.

Playing for the Power of Veto on BB All-Stars 2

Six houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday. It’s an important challenge for the two nominees, as either of them could end up being the first member of the BB22 jury.

Also, Christmas holds a power that could impact the Veto Meeting, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out over the weekend.

Stay tuned folks, because there is likely some drama coming this week, especially if Dani is forced to come up with a replacement nominee based on what happens with the POV.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.