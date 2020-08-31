Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Enzo Palumbo has a new backdoor plan

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from the early morning hours of Monday say Head of Household Enzo Palumbo is about to make a huge game move.

We have all heard this before. One of the guys within the BB22 cast makes a bold statement, says they are going to make a big move, and then goes after an outsider when they get the chance.

Will Enzo shake things up? He said that he was going to earlier in the Big Brother week, but then Kaysar Ridha became his primary target. It turned into just more boring rhetoric for the fans.

Now, though, an intriguing conversation between Enzo and Tyler Crispen seems to have every chance to completely shake up the game at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Enzo’s new Power of Veto plan

During the conversation, Enzo asked Tyler if he thought they should get rid of Kaysar or Daniele Donato this week. Tyler told him that they should backdoor Dani “tomorrow,” referring to the Monday Veto Ceremony.

The conversation continued with Enzo saying that Nicole Franzel needs to go. He has started to realize that Nicole and Dani are working together and have been pushing several narratives very hard in the house.

As for how Enzo feels that things could go, Enzo said that he could get Christmas Abbott riled up in about three seconds. Tyler said he already has Bayleigh Dayton riled up enough to go after Dani.

If Enzo and Tyler really wanted to make it happen, this Power of Veto plan would work perfectly.

Kevin Campbell won the Power of Veto for Week 4 and he will take himself off the block at the Veto Ceremony. Then, Enzo has to name a replacement nominee. Enzo already had someone volunteer to be a pawn so that they could evict Kaysar, but this new chat may steer things in a different direction.

Will Daniele Donato get backdoored on BB All-Stars 2?

This is another situation where one of the guys who has taken the power of the HOH or POV and then tells people in his alliances that he is going to make a huge move this season.

With all of the bluster that has come from Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Tyler Crispen, and Enzo Palumbo when they first became HOH, none of them have actually pulled off an impressive week in charge. Yet.

We will all have to see what happens at the Week 4 Veto Ceremony to find out if Enzo is actually ready to make that bold move or if this was just more chatter for the live feed subscribers.

As for Dani, it doesn’t help that people figured out her plan. Maybe Evel Dick Donato was right with all of his social media notes about her gameplay.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.