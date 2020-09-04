Big Brother 2020 spoilers: BB Basement opens up, powers revealed?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from Friday begin with news about the BB Basement.

The live feeds went down for quite a few hours as the 12 houseguests played out a new competition.

This is a twist that is designed to take the place of the Safety Competitions. During the first three weeks of the season, the Safety Suite was opened up and people could play for safety.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Get ready for these new powers to really shake things up.

BB Basement is open

From the conversations and actions of the people on the CBS live feeds, the three powers have been found and assigned.

The exact way that the powers will impact the game will likely get revealed during the Sunday night episode. Outside of that, we may have to hope that the houseguests who have them talk about them on the feeds.

There is a lot of arguing, anger, and drama on the feeds right now, but it’s hard to figure out which houseguests are just acting and which ones are actually upset.

Bayleigh Dayton had talked about putting on an act to get people to feel sorry for her after Christmas Abbott won the Head of Household Competition. But rather than sadness, she is exhibiting some different emotions. Possibly anger?

And several people on the feeds are mad at Bayleigh, possibly because of something she did in the challenge?

Update: BB Basement powers

It looks like Christmas Abbott and Daniele Donato each have one of the powers. That’s what we have been able to see on the feeds when the ladies talked about them.

Christmas talked to Tyler Crispen about her power and Dani shared hers with Nicole Franzel.

Daniele says that her power allows the outgoing Head of Household to play in the next HOH Competition for three weeks.

Christmas has a power that can be used at the Veto Ceremony. She says that she can block someone from getting nominated as a replacement. It can be played over the next three weeks and can only be played if someone uses the Power of Veto first.

The power that Christmas has doesn’t do her much good this week but could be much more powerful when she is not the HOH.

More Big brother spoilers to come this weekend

As the hours roll by, we will make sure to update this post with what we know about the powers and who possesses them in the house.

By the end of Friday, Christmas will have hosted the Nomination Ceremony, where two people are going to go up on the block. Before the BB Basement was opened, Christmas had a nomination plan ready. Will she stick to it?

Things are going to get very interesting in the BB22 house this weekend, especially since Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina are out of the game. They had been the topics of many conversations and for weeks they were the targets of several people within the house.

Now that they are gone, people are going to have to target houseguests that they are in alliances with. Daniele Donato seemed to take the first stab at the HOH Competition, likely meaning the Slick Six is completely dead in the water.

What happens next may be based on how those powers work and what they can be used to accomplish this week.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.