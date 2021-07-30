Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby filed for divorce from Erin Bodie, his wife of four years. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby has officially filed for divorce from his wife Erin Brodie.

On Thursday, Dr. Will filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In a statement to TMZ, Dr. Will and Erin explained the reason behind their divorce.

“While we are exploring what our future will look like, our relationship is stronger than ever, just not in a traditional sense,” the statement read. “We remain committed to being the best parents to our two children and supportive of each other as we navigate through this transition.”

The pair had been married for four years. Dr. Will proposed to Erin in 2011, and they tied the knot in 2017.

Additionally, Dr. Will and Erin share two kids together, their 11-year-old son Cash and nine-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Life after Big Brother for Dr. Will Kirby

Even though it has been 20 years since Dr. Will won Big Brother 2, he has managed to stay in the headlines

Dr. Will recently received some justice in his case against former Big Brother best friend Mike “Boogey” Malin.

Mike was ordered to pay Dr. Will $23,219 plus 10 percent interest after he was found guilty of stalking and sending threatening messages to Dr. Will.

In other news, Dr. Will also recently teased that he was considering running for the governor of California.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, he stated that he has “no true desire to be a politician” but that “the great state of California desperately needs an intervention.”

“Absolutely no decision has been made, but I could envision a campaign based on old-fashioned common sense, and in the interest of transparency, I am listening to a number of trusted advisors to consider a plan of action,” Will wrote in the post’s caption.

Dr. Will Kirby’s impressive Big Brother career

Dr. Will Kirby is one of the biggest names in Big Brother history. He first competed in Big Brother 2.

He was best known for his cunning tactics and avoiding elimination after being placed on the block four times. He had his Chilltown alliance with former best friend Mike “Boogie” Malin and a showmance with Shannon Dragoo.

He ended up winning the $500,000 grand prize and the title of Big Brother 2 winner.

He appeared on the show again for Big Brother All-Stars. He rekindled his Chilltown alliance which got him to the final two. This time around, he got second place and lost to Mike.

Since then, Dr. Will has remained a prominent part of the franchise, returning each year to help the jury decide who deserves to win the $500,00 grand prize.

