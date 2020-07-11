Big Brother 17 star Meg Maley engaged to Survivor winner Mike Holloway

Big Brother 17 houseguest Meg Maley just got engaged. Her beau is Mike Holloway, who won Survivor: Worlds Apart. Now, the reality competition pair is ready to get married.

Meg just announced the great news on social media, posting a picture (shared below) of herself and Mike shortly after he popped the question.

She also shared that he put forth a lot of effort to make sure that she was with her family to share in the big moment.

Meg captioned her celebration photo by writing, “When he drives 23 hours to make sure you’re with your family, plans a detailed fam scavenger hunt, the sweetest proposal and he’s THE guy, you say yes. Could not be any happier.”

The couple looks really happy together as they pose for a photo and Meg sports her brand new ring.

Maybe this is a couple that should get invited back by CBS to play together on one of the hit reality competition shows? Maybe The Amazing Race?

Meg on Big Brother 17

During the summer 2015 season of Big Brother, Meg Maley was one of the 17 houseguests who played the game.

The BB17 cast consisted of memorable people like dentist Johnny Mac, Jame Huling (he won America’s Favorite Houseguest), wrestler Austin Matelson, Da’Vonne Rogers, and professional poker player Vanessa Rousso.

The Big Brother 17 winner was Steve Moses and the biggest twist of the season involved the twins — Julia Nolan and Liz Nolan — leading to some very interesting drama.

Meg finished in eighth place on her season of the show, getting evicted during the first part of a Double Eviction night on Day 78. She was quickly followed out the front door by ally James.

James and Da’Vonne were invited back to be part of the BB18 cast, with a number of the cast members also seen on one of the MTV competition shows.

Mike on Survivor: Worlds Apart

Survivor 30 was also played in 2015, with Mike Holloway beating out Carolyn Rivera and Will Simms II on the season finale to take home the $1 million prize.

That particular season of the show also had the subtitle of White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar as people from different walks of life competed to become the Sole Survivor.

Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020

Meg might be a fun returner to the world of Big Brother if the production team brought her back to be part of the BB22 cast. The new expectation is that the show could get started in August.

For now, Meg and Mike are enjoying the fact that their relationship has moved to the next stage.

Big Brother and Survivor are currently on hiatus at CBS.