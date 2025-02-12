Beverly Ortega reveals the truth behind her sudden exit on The Bachelor

The latest episode of The Bachelor saw one of the least dramatic exits ever.

Beverly Ortega was slated for a one-on-one date with Grant Ellis when, suddenly, she was gone.

There was a passing mention that she got sick when Chloie mentioned it quickly.

Then, in a confessional, Parisa explained, “Today was supposed to be Beverly’s one-on-one date with Grant, but yesterday morning she was very sick, and today we found out that she will not be coming back to the house.”

Production had to scramble to fill that one-on-one, opting instead to send Grant out with three women, Litia, Dina, and Sarafiena, to fill the gap left by Beverly’s abandoned date.

Now that the episode has aired, Beverly has popped back up to explain what happened, and it turns out that she was extremely sick and had no choice but to exit the show.

Beverly Ortega explains her Bachelor exit

Following her hasty exit from The Bachelor, Beverly joined the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to explain why she vanished from our screens – seemingly without explanation.

While on the podcast, Beverly shared that it took her a month to get over the fact that she had to leave The Bachelor early. It clearly was not something she wanted to do.

“I honestly was so excited because I’m like, ‘We’re gonna have the whole day to ourselves. I’m gonna get to eat, sleep, just relax, no drama.’ And I take a nap, and I wake up, and my stomach’s hurting,” she recalled.

Beverly went on, “I’m in excruciating pain, I’m continuing to throw up. It’s a mess. This goes on for 12 hours. I knew something was not right. I was like, ‘I know my body. I’m listening to my body. Something is not okay.'”

The 30-year-old New Yorker went on to explain that she was diagnosed with appendicitis and would need surgery.

Unfortunately, she was not close to home, so she had to have her mom fly to her to help her get back home and recover.

Beverly is left wondering ‘what if’ after forced exit

Beverly explained, “I was really, really sad. Physically, obviously I was okay, but emotionally I was not. I left with the what if. Obviously, we were building a connection. He saw and felt exactly what I was seeing and feeling. I know they didn’t show a lot of our moments, but we did have a lot of cute little moments.”

That said, Beverly’s illness was so severe that she didn’t even get to tell Grant goodbye before she was whisked away for medical care.

She worried about that hasty exit, recalling, “I was really sad, really, really bummed out,” she said. “I didn’t get to tell him what happened, I was like, I hope he didn’t think I left just because.”

While Beverly will not return to The Bachelor later in the season, she threw her hat in the ring for Bachelor in Paradise (returning later this year). It’s unclear if she’ll be cast, though, so we’ll watch for her when casting is revealed.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.