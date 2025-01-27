The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who wins the first impression rose and what to know about her

Season 29 of The Bachelor is about to begin and Bachelor Nation is ready to see the former basketball player start his search for love.

Grant’s season has been highly anticipated, partially because he’s so handsome but also due to his unproblematic nature on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

While promoting Season 29, Grant admitted that there will be drama.

He’s also praised the women from his season, whom he claims are in it for love.

So naturally, we want to know what is coming up and how this all plays out — before it actually plays out on our screens.

And like each season before it, spoilers about Grant’s season are spilling out.

It seems that not much was kept secret about Grant’s season either because spoiler king Reality Steve has already shared quite a bit, including an episode-by-episode rundown of what to expect.

Stop here if you don’t want The Bachelor Season 29 premiere to be spoiled.

Here’s who gets the first impression rose from Grant Ellis

It’s a big deal to score the first impression rose on The Bachelor and usually, the woman who gets it will make it well into the season.

So naturally, we want to know who Grant gives it to and thankfully, a spoiler is already available.

Reality Steve shared that Alexe Godin is the woman who caught Grant’s eye and earned the first impression rose.

He must really like her, too, because it was also shared that Alexe is the first person to earn a one-on-one date with the day-trading Bachelor star.

Based on The Bachelor previews, Alexe is in for a treat because she’ll enjoy a serenade from Grant as he sings and plays the piano for her.

What to know about Alexe Godin

All eyes will be on Alexe Godin after Grant Ellis gives her the first impression rose and the first one-on-one date so here’s what you need to know.

Alexe is a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist. Per her Instagram bio, Alexe is French-Canadian so if she comes out waving the Canadian flag, expect it to be censored.

The first impression rose winner earned her master’s degree from the University of Ottowa and has “experience in early childhood development as well with learning disorders, speech sound disorders and autism spectrum disorder.”

Based on Alexe’s Instagram, she loves spending time on the water, whether it be an ocean or a lake. She also has an eye for fashion and loves to travel.

Keep an eye on Alexe Godin when The Bachelor Season 29 premieres, she’s one to watch.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8/7c on ABC.