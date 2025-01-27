Grant Ellis admits there is ‘a little bit of drama’ on his season of The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation is ready to get to know Grant Ellis even better when his season of The Bachelor premieres tonight.

The 31-year-old basketball player turned day trader is taking the top spot in his search for love, and we can’t wait.

Ahead of the premiere, Grant is doing his rounds to promote the show, stopping by Good Morning America to hype it up.

While there, Grant didn’t disappoint with his smooth, good looks as he told viewers what they could expect in the upcoming Season 29.

According to Grant, there will be some drama. And, let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be The Bachelor if there was no drama between the women, who compete each week to win a rose and move forward.

That said, Grant gushed about his cast, calling the women “amazing” as he bragged about how much they brought to the table.

The Bachelor star teases ‘drama’ is coming

A little bit of drama is par for the course regarding The Bachelor. We still haven’t gotten over last season, with all the back and forth between Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas.

We’re still waiting to see who this season’s instigator will be—there is always a villain—and who will stand out among Grant’s women.

Grant says that his season will have a bit of drama play out, explaining, “Some drama is good. Not too much, but a little bit.”

He continued, “There’s a little bit of drama. That’s what happens when there’s emotions involved. I think we’ve come to a resolution.”

Perhaps Grant’s season will differ from prior installments because he claims the women are “here for love.”

As Bachelor Nation veterans know, there is always a hunt to figure out who isn’t there “for the right reasons.”

Is this the first season that isn’t going to happen? We doubt that but here’s what Grant had to say about it:

“I think the thing that really brought us all together was what they were here for, and that was love. I think that everybody was genuine, everybody was unique and everybody was willing to be open.”

Grant opens up about becoming The Bachelor star

When it comes to finding love, Grant Ellis is ready after confessing he was in love with Jenn Tran and then, almost immediately, being sent home.

After coming in fourth place on Jenn’s season, Grant has seen firsthand what to do — and what not to do — when it comes to leading a season.

“It’s really important that you wear your heart on your sleeve, and I feel like I did just that,” he explained.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8/7c on ABC.