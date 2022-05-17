Beth Bice reacts to the MAFS Season 14 couples choosing to stay married

Beth Bice uses her marriage to explain why the MAFS Season 14 couples could work. Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 came to an end, with all four remaining couples choosing to stay married.

MAFS fans and alumni have shared their reactions to the shocking finale results, including Married at First Sight Season 9 star Beth Bice.

Beth expressed hope for the MAFS Season 14 couples and used her marriage with Jamie Thompson as an example of unexpected success.

Beth Bice shares her thoughts on the MAFS Season 14 couples staying married

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page shared a spoiler alert video declaring that the Married at First Sight Season 14 decisions were finally revealed.

MAFS stars reacted to the post, such as the longest-standing MAFS husband, Doug Hehner, who wrote, “So pumped watching this”

Beth Bice also commented under the post to offer a sense of hope to the couples since many viewers believe that none of the couples are actually going to last.

Beth wrote, “All I’m saying is some people can work through things. Jamie and I are a prime example. Like I definitely found someone who compliments my level of crazy.

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson defy the odds

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson were married on Married at First Sight Season 9 and were the most explosive couple of their season.

Despite many low blows and loud fights, Beth and Jamie agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

Beth likely related to the MAFS Season 14 couples because many viewers strongly doubted that she and Jamie would last, even after saying yes on Decision Day.

However, Beth and Jamie defied the odds and managed to stay together. Their marriage is still going strong as they continue to document their relationship on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

While Beth and Jamie are one of Married at First Sight’s success stories, it remains to be seen if the Married at First Sight Season 14 couples will also defy the odds and quiet the doubters.

After none of the couples remained married on Married at First Sight Season 13, the show could see a huge turnaround in success if the four Boston couples that said yes remained married even after the cameras went away.

MAFS viewers will find out who remained married after Decision Day when the reunion episode airs this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.