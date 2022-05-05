Beth Bice reveals which MAFS husband she wants to ‘swirl kick’

Beth Bice reacts to Married at First Sight Season 14 and a husband from the Houston season of the show. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Elizabeth Bice has a reputation for not holding back when offering up her opinions, and she recently shared her thoughts on Married at First Sight.

While Beth appeared to be fond of the current season of MAFS, there’s a husband from a past season that Beth does not seem too happy with.

Joining an online conversation with Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria, Beth revealed the MAFS star she wanted to “swirl kick.”

Elizabeth Bice suggests MAFS Season 14 is a ‘masterpiece’

Beth Bice took to Instagram to share a video representing her response to Married at First Sight Season 14.

In the video, Beth wrote, “When people ask your opinion on Season 14 Married At First Sight,” as she referenced a quote from Kanye West’s former muse, Julia Fox.

Beth mouthed Julia’s audio, saying, “I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished, um, but it’s um, so far a masterpiece.”

Elizabeth Bice and Myrla Feria wanted to kick a MAFS Season 13 husband

Beth captioned the post, “My current response when people ask me on how season 14 of @mafslifetime is going…… Plus I have an obsession with Julia Fox. What are your thoughts on this Season of Married at First Sight?”

Familiar faces from the Married at First Sight franchise reacted to Beth’s post in the comment section.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo commented by complimenting Beth’s season of the show, writing, “Season 9 was a masterpiece if I do say so myself.”

Responding to Rachel, Beth returned the compliment by writing, “idk you gave me a run for my money from your season.”

Beth then brought up the infamous moment where Rachel’s MAFS ex Jose locked Rachel out of their apartment after arguing over Rachel accidentally calling Jose another man’s name.

Beth revealed that she was angry with Jose for that unacceptable behavior and wrote, “That one seen of that guy locking you out kinda made me want to swirl kick him.”

Rachel Gordillo’s MAFS costar and friend Myrla Feria chimed in on the conversation, suggesting that she too was not fond of Jose and had a similar urge to kick him.

Myrla commented, “same Girl same.”

Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Rachel replied and admitted that Myrla and Beth weren’t alone as her mom also had a similar reaction to Jose locking her out.

Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Rachel and Myrla’s Married at First Sight season resulted in none of the five couples staying together. Tune in next week to see if the Married at First Sight Season 14 couples have better luck on the Decision Day finale.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.