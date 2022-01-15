MAFS: Rachel reflects on the time Jose locked her out of their apartment at 2 in the morning

Former Married at First Sight bride Rachel Gordillo reflects on when her husband locked her out at 2 AM. Pic credit: Lifetime

While Married at First Sight couple Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. said yes to a future together on Decision Day, the pair shocked viewers shortly after Thanksgiving with news of their split.

Despite breaking up in the past before, it seems the nail is on the relationship coffin as Jose simply said ‘God’s timing is perfect.’

Reminiscing on one of their biggest arguments on the show, the Season 13 bride reflects on the time Jose locked her out of their shared apartment.

Rachel reflects on the time Jose locked her out of their apartment

Using a popular voiceover on TikTok, the 33-year-old shared a throwback video featuring a particular scene that caused a lot of strife between the newly married couple.

“Yep, that’s me..locked out of my apartment at 2:00 AM,” wrote the reality TV personality while showing herself sitting outside her front door.

MAFS fans will remember on the show when Rachel called Jose by fellow husband Johnny Lam’s name, causing an explosive blow-up that needed the mediation of a producer between the two.

The night only got worse as Rachel left to walk the producer out, but came back to find the door deadbolted and locked out of their shared apartment.

While Jose expressed he locked the door on accident, even his fellow castmates didn’t fully believe him.

The drama proved to have repercussions as later on in the season, Rachel revealed that night caused her to spend the night at her ex-boyfriend’s house.

The Season based in Houston ended in zero successful matches

Married at First Sight Season 13 produced zero successful couples.

While both Rachel and Jose and Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria choose to stay together on the season’s finale, both pairs ultimately decided to split after Decision Day.

Things got even messier at the end of the season when some of the participants started switching partners.

On the Where Are They Now special, it was revealed that Season 13 alums Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang had started dating. Johnny and Myrla were thought to be getting close, but the two emphasized they are just friends.

With the zero percent success rate, viewers are hoping the experiment based in Boston will yield lasting relationships.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.