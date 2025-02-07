Beth Bice, Jamie Thompson divorce drama not over: Here’s the latest

Beth Bice recently revealed that her divorce from Jamie Thompson was finalized despite a delay in 2024.

This means the former couple can end their drama and move on with their lives, right?

Wrong!

While the Married at First Sight couple are no longer man and wife, their divorce saga continues.

As usual, Beth shared the details about what’s happening in her life and posted a new update.

The raven-haired beauty vented about her frustrations with Jamie, noting that he was not complying with their settlement agreement, causing her to pay more legal fees.

That’s on top of the $60,000 she spent during their divorce.

Beth revealed the shocking figure in a social media post, claiming it’s the amount it would take for her to open up about what went wrong in her marriage.

For now, though, she’s spilling a bit of tea, free of charge.

MAFS Beth Bice is frustrated with her ex-husband Jamie Thompson

Jamie Thompson is still frustrating his now ex-wife despite finalizing their divorce some time ago.

Beth took to her Instagram Story to express her annoyance at the recent events affecting her life and her fur baby Dharma.

The MAFS alum posted a cute photo of her Dharma, giving her a major side eye.

“The look dharma just gave me when I told her, yes, mommy had to pay more legal fees today because someone doesn’t comply with the settlement agreements signed in November,” wrote Beth.

Beth also noted that her pup will have to skip daycare this month since she had to shell out the extra cash.

“Speaking out because I have heard the worst stories from women and it’s finally time someone be honest here,” she added.

Beth Bice shares an update about Jamie Thompson. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Beth is still paying legal fees for her divorce

The MAFS alum posted another photo on her Instagram story, this time with Dharma giving her a wet kiss on the cheek.

She shared another message, noting Dharma won’t be the only one suffering this month over her unexpected financial setback.

Beth will miss out on seeing Queen B this time because the money for those Cowboy Carter tickets went straight to legal fees.

“I feel like honesty is key here in my world and this is what I have to deal with right now,” she told her followers. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. But don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Beth Bice shared an update on her divorce. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.