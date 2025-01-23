MAFS star Beth Bice wants 60k to spill the tea about her divorce

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson are officially divorced after a tumultuous year with damning accusations.

However, it’s over and done, and now the former Married at First Sight couple can move on with their lives.

Beth promised her social media followers in 2024 that she would tell all once things were final.

If someone wants the red-haired beauty to reveal the truth about her ex, it will come with a price.

That price is $60,000, the same amount Beth spent to get divorced from Jamie.

Beth has our antenna going off after hearing the extravagant price tag attached to her divorce, and we’re itching to find out more.

Beth Bice says her divorce from Jamie Thompson cost 60k

Beth made an interesting revelation on social media, confirming that she is officially divorced from Jamie Thompson.

We’ve been patiently waiting for an update from the MAFS alum; her last was in April 2024, when her initial court date was set for the 15th.

She took to social media to relay that Jamie had requested a delay but didn’t share the new date. However, things were moving forward behind the scenes, and now the duo is no longer man and wife.

Beth posted a popular comment from fans enjoying her funny videos online, telling her, “You’re so funny.”

She posted a video blowing a goodbye kiss to the camera, writing on the screen, “Thanks. I married a stranger on TV and it cost me 60k to get a divorce.”

“So true story, I got married to a stranger on TV, and it really cost me 60k to divorce him 😂 and yah, im goin to talk about it for that price!” Beth added in her caption.

Jamie has deleted all traces of his ex from social media

Jamie was the one who announced their divorce in July 2023, sharing that he had just filed the documents.

The 39-year-old posted a photo from the Denver, Colorado courthouse, telling followers their marriage had reached the point of no return.

Since then, he has remained relatively quiet about the tumultuous divorce, even ignoring the troubling abuse accusations made by Beth.

Jamie took time away from social media to deal with the legal drama and returned in January 2025 with his first post in almost a year.

He didn’t mention that his divorce from Beth was finalized, only noting that he’s had a year of growth and reflection.

That growth means removing all traces of his past life from Instagram.

Jamie has deleted all the images of Beth from his page, including the post where he announced their divorce.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.