Beth Bice addresses being ‘crazy’ and reacts to the ‘fierce’ drama on MAFS Season 14 reunion

The Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion got off to a revealing start in part one as all the couples revealed whether they stayed married or got a divorce after Decision Day.

Fans and MAFS alum have weighed in with their thoughts on the reunion, including outspoken Married at First Sight Season 9 star Beth Bice.

Beth Bice knows a thing or two about dramatic Married at First Sight seasons, and she commented on both the craziness from her season and the recent Boston season.

Beth Bice rejects acting ‘crazy’ on her season of Married at First Sight

Beth Bice took to Instagram to share a video addressing her wild Married at First Sight season.

The MAFS redhead was one of the more explosive members of both her season and the franchise, with many remembering Beth for pushing a table during an argument with her husband, Jamie Thompson.

While Beth earned the title of ‘crazy’ by some, she jokingly disagreed with the assessment in her latest post.

Beth recorded a video of herself mouthing audio that read, “I asked myself if I’m crazy, and we all said no. So…”

Beth wrote over the photo, “After watching my season of Married at First Sight.”

In her caption, Beth wrote, “Sorry this was just too fitting! But for real though last nights reunion was one for the books. The drama was fierce!!!!!!!”

Married at First Sight stars react to Beth Bice’s video

Several Married at First Sight alumni commented on Beth’s post as her video amused them.

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Rachel Recchia and Myrla Feria commented with laughing, skull, and clapping emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 11 fan-favorite and expecting father Woody Randall commented with laughing emojis and wrote, “your nuts,”

Beth replied, “just the good kind lol.”

Fans also weighed in on the post to show love and remind Beth of some of her more past MAFS antics.

One comment wrote, “I loved you and all ur passion but then again I’m crazy too.”

Beth responded, “I think we all a little cray sometimes.”

Another reminded Beth, “Sis you flipped over a coffee table.”

Beth clarified, writing, “technically I didn’t flip it I just kinda pushed it.”

The fierce drama of Married at First Sight Season 14 will continue when the reunion part two airs this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.