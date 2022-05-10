Woody Randall showers love on expecting mother Amani Randall for her first Mothers Day

On a special Mother’s Day, Woody Randall writes a heartfelt message to his wife, Amani. Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Amani Randall is nine months pregnant, and, with her baby on the way, she got to experience Mothers’ Day appreciation from Woody and her loved ones.

Woody and Amani are fresh off a baby shower tour where they were showered with love from family and friends nationwide.

For Mothers’ Day, Woody composed a heartfelt message to Amani as she prepares to give birth to their first child.

Woody Randall celebrates Amani Randall on her first Mothers’ Day

Woody Randall took to Instagram to share a video compilation that showed off several glowing clips of Amani from their pregnancy announcement.

In the clips, Amani wore several outfits that showed off her bare baby bump, including a revealing chain dress and crown, an all-black ensemble featuring a leather jacket and black crop top, and a blue and white floral jacket.

Woody raved about Amani for Mother’s Day in his heartfelt caption.

Woody wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day sweets🤰🏾🥰 I love staring at you with our little angels because you are the most precious treasure I have in my life. My love, I love you with all my heart and I will always try my best to make you very happy, especially today, mother’s day. I love you so much!”

Expressing gratitude for Amani’s nurturing spirit, Woody expressed, “Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.”

Woody concluded his caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out in the world, hopefully someone is treating you special today.”

Amani Randall reacts to the Mother’s Day love

In the comments, Amani expressed her appreciation for Woody, replying, “Thanks, Babe! I love you so much! My eyes sweating a little bit.”

Woody replied, writing, “you welcome love.”

Married at First Sight Season 9 star, Deonna McNeill wished Amani a Happy Mother’s Day in the comments as well.

Amani also shared a post regarding her first Mother’s Day. She expressed excitement over receiving gifts on the memorable holiday.

Amani wrote in her caption, “I wasn’t expecting Mother’s Day presents yet seeing as though I haven’t birthed my baby yet. I’m officially 9 months; the countdown to #babyrandall begins!”

With Amani officially nine months, the MAFS fan favorite has shared that she has 24 days left before she’s expected to give birth.

Baby Randall is sure to be surrounded by a lot of love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.