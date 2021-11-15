Ben Higgins married Jessica Clarke in Bachelor Nation-studded weekend wedding — Here are the details

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins officially tied the knot with Jessica Clarke this past weekend. Here’s which Bachelor Nation stars celebrated with them. Pic credit: @higgins.ben/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins officially tied the knot with Jessica Clarke this weekend.

Ben and Jessica got married in Nashville, Tennessee at The Estate in Cherokee Dock.

Jessica wore an Anne Barge wedding gown as she walked down the aisle. Their ceremony included scripture readings, Winnie the Pooh quotes and personalized vows.

They then had a scenic reception by the lake as guests ate individually packed dinners consisting of the couple’s favorite foods.

As Ben had promised, The Taylor Pace Orchestra performed as the guests dined and sipped cocktails.

Now that Ben is a married man, Ben spoke to People about how he’s feeling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am so excited,” he told the outlet. “We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage.”

Unfortunately, don’t expect too many pictures on either Jessica or Ben’s social media in the next couple of days.

Ben warned that they wanted to be present in the wedding festivities so they would be uploading wedding content after their honeymoon.

Which Bachelor Nation stars attended Ben Higgins’ wedding?

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance at Ben Higgins’ wedding.

Some familiar faces include Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

Wells Adams was also the only Bachelor Nation star to be a part of Ben’s wedding party. He served as an usher and a groomsman.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, several other Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance including Chris Soules, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Shawn Booth.

Some stars that received an invite but couldn’t make it include Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who were touring for Kaitlyn’s podcast, and Chris Harrison.

The Bachelor Nation stars who attended seemed to enjoy themselves.

Nick Viall admitted that he felt pressure to pop the question to his girlfriend Natalie. Monsters & Critics previously reported that those close to him think he’ll be the next Bachelor Nation star to propose — so it’s certainly possible that it’ll happen any day now!

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s relationship history

The pair met on social media back in 2018. Ben was supposedly the one who slid into Jessica’s DMs.

After two years of dating, Ben proposed to Jessica in March 2020 — just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the engagement and his wedding, Ben admitted to having a nervous breakdown and having to move back to Indiana.

Fortunately, the two were still able to make their November 2021 wedding happen.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 3, 2022.