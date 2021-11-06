Ben Higgins’ wedding is one week away, Wells Adams will play a special role

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are set to tie the knot next weekend. Here’s which Bachelor Nation stars are invited. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ben Higgins’ wedding is only one week and he’s ready to celebrate with a long list of Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor alum is set to wed his fiancee Jess Clarke next weekend.

Ben told Us Weekly which Bachelor Nation stars made it onto his guest list.

He listed, “My cohost of Almost Famous Ashley Iaconetti, my former co-host and now the sole host of the Bachelor Live on Stage, Becca Kufrin, [are coming]. Jared [Haibon] will be there, Thomas [Jacobs] will be there as well.”

He continued, “Nick Viall will be there with his girlfriend, [Natalie Joy]. Chris Soules will be there. Shawn Booth will be there.”

Ben also listed Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Chase McNary, Blake Horstmann and more.

Ironically, the woman Ben, Shawn, Nick, Jared and Chris dated, Kaitlyn Bristowe, will not be in attendance with her fiance Jason Tartick since they’re on tour for her podcast Off The Vine.

Additionally, Chris Harrison, who also recently got engaged to Lauren Zima, won’t be in attendance.

Ben was sure to note that he likely missed several of the Bachelor Nation stars on his guest list because there are so many.

Wells Adams will play a special role in Ben Higgins’ wedding

He also revealed that Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams will not only be in attendance but will be playing an important role during the wedding.

“Wells Adams is an usher in my wedding. He’s the only Bachelor alum that’s an usher. I love Wells. We became really good friends over the years,” Ben explained.

Even though Ben and Wells were never on the same season of the shows, it seems they have connected and bonded over time– enough for Wells to be the only Bachelor Nation star to nab a role in his wedding.

Additionally, Wells is well-loved by many and great at his role on Bachelor in Paradise so he’ll surely be a hit as an usher.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s relationship history

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke met in 2018 over social media. Ben was the one who slid into Jessica’s DMs.

The pair made their relationship public in 2019. A year later, Ben proposed to Jessica.

While Jessica was never a part of Bachelor Nation, Ben was a part of the franchise for some time. He first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

He was then granted his own season of The Bachelor. He ended up giving his final rose to Lauren Bushnell. Even the pair is clearly not still together, it has seemingly worked out for the best. Lauren is married and recently gave birth to her son Dutton.

It seemed that Ben was recently down on himself but his relationship with Jessica has put him in better spirits.

Now that the pair have been engaged for a little over a year and a half, they’re ready to tie the knot next weekend.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8/7c.