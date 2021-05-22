Below Deck yacht owners dish money, crew member parties, and overall feelings about their yachts on Bravo show

Owners of yachts on Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht talk good and bad of their boats on the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck yacht owners are dishing what it’s like to have their yachts featured on the Bravo show, including the money and crew members partying on the boats.

Fans of the hit yachting franchise have always been curious about the money Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members make on the show. It’s good money that includes crew salary, tip, and production fee from Bravo.

Thanks to the owners of yachts on Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans are getting a different perspective of the franchise.

Mega money and crew parties on yachts

In an interview with Dockwalk, Bobby Genovese, Kim Vibe-Petersen and Jim Glidewell talked about their yachts being on reality TV.

Bobby owns BG, which Below Deck fans know as The Valor featured in Sea 4,5, and 7., He revealed the money he makes from renting his yacht. Plus, Bobby also spilled that filming occurred during ski season, which sealed the deal for him.

“I don’t use the boat those six weeks. They paid me a million dollars. They fixed the damage that they caused, my crew got the opportunity to have time off, and it made sense for me,” Bobby shared with the website.

Kim owns Parsifal III, which has been featured on both seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. He weighed in on crew member parties on his yacht in real life versus reality TV life.

“It’s not totally like it is in reality. The crew is jumping around in our Jacuzzi and all over the boat. That part of it is maybe a little overdone,” Kim explained.

What do the Below Deck yacht owners think of the Bravo show?

Jim who owns the Rhino, which Below Deck fans know as Ohana featured in Season 2, praised the show and said it was a no-brainer to lend his yacht to reality TV.

“Bravo has this down to a science. It doesn’t go rough at all. It’s very well done,” he said to Dockwalk. “Captain Lee handled it great, but I had a first mate and an engineer on board for backup, who were not shown on television. I think if people don’t take that charter money, they’re wrong.”

Like Kim, Jim feels the charter guests and crew are not like typical charters. Both yacht owners have nothing but respect for the Bravo franchise. Kim and Jim hope to keep lending their yachts for future seasons of Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

While Bobby doesn’t mind having his yacht featured on the franchise, he has never watched an episode and doesn’t ever plan on it. Bobby revealed that he changed the yacht’s name so people wouldn’t associate the boat with the show.

Overall the three yacht owners are pleased with the Below Deck franchise. They make great money and some of them enjoy seeing their yachts on the small screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.