Below Deck stars who have appeared on multiple shows in the franchise

The trailer for Below Deck Med Season 8 revealed a Below Deck crossover with two familiar faces from another show joining Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew.

Over the 10 years of the Below Deck franchise, there aren’t that many crew members who have appeared on multiple shows.

However, in the past couple of years, having a familiar Below Deck face pop up on different shows has become more common.

And not just to simply launch a new spin-off, which has happened three times in the past.

Below Deck crossovers can happen for many reasons, including just one crew member stepping in to help out.

Let’s take a look at all the stars who have appeared on more than one Below Deck show.

Ben Robinson

The first Below Deck crossover was chef Ben Robinson, who helped launch not one but two of the Below Dck shows. Chef Ben was on Season 1 of the OG show, helping Captain Lee Rosbach kick off the series.

Then Ben went on to launch Below Deck Med with the late Captain Mark Howard. Ben did two seasons of Below Deck and one season of Below Deck Med.

However, he has returned to both shows to help finish a season when a chef was fired.

Adam Glick

Chef Adam Glock was next to appear on two different Below Deck shows, and he was memorable each time. Adam first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 2, where he will always be remembered for purposefully putting onions in a guest’s food despite a performance sheet request not to.

In season 3 of Below Deck Med, Adam returned to the galley for his redemption season. However, the redemption didn’t last long.

Adam was back to his true colors when he helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The show was his final stint in the hit-yachting franchise.

Aesha Scott

Aesha Scott was introduced on Below Deck Med Season 4, where she became good friends with Hannah Ferrier and Anastasia Surmava. During Season 5 of Below Deck Med, Aesha returned after Hannah was fired and Bugsy Drake was promoted to chief stew.

Last year, Aesha became part of a new dream team when she and Captain Jason Chambers launched Below Deck Down Under. The two have become fan favorites.

The chief stew and captain have become the faces of the Below Deck spin-off, especially after the near sexual assaults on Season 2 of the show.

Joao Franco

The bosun started in the Below Deck franchise on Season 3 of Below Deck Med as a lead deckhand. Joao butted heads with Hannah, which continued on after his return for Below Deck Med Season 4.

After a few years out of reality TV, Joao popped up on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 after Captain Jason fired Luke Jones. Joao was reunited with Aesha, and the two squashed their beef from Season 4 of Below Deck Med on the new show.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Season 2 of Below Deck Med had Captain Sandy taking over the bridge from Captain Mark. It’s a position she has held for seven seasons, with her latest stint hitting Bravo airwaves this month.

Below Deck Season 10 featured several firsts on its milestone season, including Captain Lee having to leave for health reasons. Captain Sandy came in to shake things up until Captain Lee returned to finish the season.

Tumi Mhlongo

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 alum Tumi Mhlongo was a fan favorite working under Aesha as a second stew. Tumi’s decor skills and attitude were on point, making her click with her chief stew.

Now Tumi’s headed to Below Deck Med for Season 8, and she’s in the chief stew role. The trailer teases Tumi is in for one roller coaster of a ride, especially with Natalya Scudder.

Luka Brunton

It will be a double dose of hunky lead deckhand Luka Brunton for Below Deck fans. Luke came into Below Deck Down Under Season 2 midway through to replace fired deckhand Adam Kodra.

Days after his debut on Below Deck Down Under, Luka was spotted in the Below Deck Med Season 8 trailer, where he has some boatmance drama.

The lead deckhand also knew Aesha and Below Deck Down Under Season 1 alum Magda Ziomek before joining either show.

Captain Kerry Titheradge

The next up to do a Below Deck crossover will be Captain Kerry Titheradge, who helped launch Below Deck Adventure last year. Although there’s been no news on Season 2 of Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry will be back on the small screen soon.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry has been tapped to take over for Captain Lee on the Below Deck for Season 11. The OG series will return with Captain Kerry later this fall once Below Deck Med Season 8 ends its run.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Adventure are on hiatus on Bravo.