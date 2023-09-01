Below Deck Med Season 8 trailer, premiere date, injured Captain Sandy, familiar faces, crew drama and more

The wait for the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere date and trailer is finally over!

Bravo dropped the first look teaser today.

In true Below Deck Med fashion, it did not disappoint with the drama and surprises.

Captain Sandy Yawn is back for her seventh season with the hit yachting show at the bridge of the M/Y Mustique luxury yacht.

Below Deck Med Season 8 takes place on the Italian Riviera, kicking off in Genoa, Italy.

It will be one wild ride for Captain Sandy and crew as the trailer reveals an oversized dose of drama on the show.

When does Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere, and who is the crew?

Monday, September 25, kicks off Below Deck Med Season 8 with a supersized episode at 9/8c.

That’s a time slot change from Below Deck Down Under, which airs back-to-back episodes on Monday nights at 8/7c. It’s unclear if Below Deck Med will take on the double episode block after the premiere.

New episodes will drop on Peacock every Tuesday, unlike the last two seasons, where episodes premiered on Peacock a week ahead of Bravo.

There are a few familiar faces among Captain Sandy’s crew.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 alum Tumi Mhlongo takes on the chief stew role. Tumi has Below Deck Med Season 7 alums Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen on her interior team.

In the lead deckhand role is Luka Brunton, who just made his Below Deck Down Under Season 2 debut this week.

The rest of the crew are new to the yachting franchise. Chef Jack Luby and bosun Ruan Irving are the other department heads. Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez round out the exterior crew, while Jessika Asai is Tumi’s fourth stew.

What can Below Deck Med fans expect from Season 8?

The trailer makes it easy to see that the season is filled with so many crew changes. Captain Sandy threatens to fire someone and reveals one crew member has working visa issues.

Crew rifts are at an all-time high, too, especially between Tumi and Natalya. It seems the Season 7 tension between Natalya and Kyle hasn’t eased either because they have some explosive blowouts.

The video footage reveals a boatmance or a friends-with-benefits situation between Luka and Jessika. They aren’t the only ones either because the preview teases open relationships, breakups, and so much fighting.

A Below Deck Med first sees Captain Sandy leaving the yacht due to an injury. However, that doesn’t stop her from dealing with many difficult decisions regarding this crazy crew when a lack of productivity emerges due to personal relationships.

Even one group of charter guests feels Captain Sandy’s wrath. Captain Sandy threatens to end the charter when one of the guests gets out of control.

Who’s ready for a jaw-dropping crazy like never before on the Below Deck spin-off?

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.