Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has been sober for 34 years, and she’s looking back on her journey.

Captain Sandy has been very vocal about her sobriety while on Below Deck Med.

It’s been over three decades since Captain Sandy got sober, and she’s been helping others since then.

Last year, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed the captain helped her get sober.

Now, as Captain Sandy embarks on a major milestone in her life, she’s sharing even more of her story.

On Tuesday, the captain used social media to reveal she hasn’t had a drop of alcohol since 1989.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn celebrates 34 years of sobriety

Taking to Instagram, Captain Sandy shared a lengthy caption about how she felt when she got sober.

“34 years ago today I was broken, I felt hopeless and I didn’t feel worthy to look up at the sky. I tried for years to stay clean & sober and on August 29th 1989 something shifted inside of me and for the 1st time in many years I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy, I felt hopeful, and I did the work that it takes to stay clean & sober,” the captain began her message.

Captain Sandy admitted she works to stay sober every day, and it’s a constant journey for her.

“The work continues on a daily basis and all those days added up to my 34 years of continuous sobriety today! I feel fearless, energetic and motivated to continue on this journey. Thank you to all the people who have helped me throughout the years. I am grateful and I love you. #sobriety #hope #lifeisgood #fearless @sober_celebrities,” she ended her IG post.

The comments section of her Instagram post was filled with love and positivity for Captain Sandy on her amazing accomplishment.

Below Deck family praises Captain Sandy Yawn on her milestone

Several familiar faces showed up in the comment section of Captain Sandy’s post.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has been friends with the captain since she first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 4. Aesha expressed how proud she was of Captain Sandy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing that Aesah and Captain Sandy will reunite on-screen for Below Deck Med Season 9 next year.

Below Deck Season 10 star Ben Willoughby, Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White, and Below Deck Adventure’s Kerry Titheradge also showed their love for Captain Sandy while also referring to her as an inspiration.

Captain Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Rae Shafer, replied to express how proud she is of her girlfriend. Leah also revealed the happiness she feels getting to spend her life with the captain.

34 years of sobriety is a major milestone, and Captain Sandy Yawn deserves all the praise for it.

The Bravo personality will be at BravoCon this year, where, no doubt, she will speak more on her sobriety journey.

Congrats, Captain Sandy, on 34 years of sobriety!

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.