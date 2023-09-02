Below Deck Med Season 8 cast: Meet Captain Sandy Yawn’s new and familiar crewmembers

Captain Sandy Yawn returns for another season of Below Deck Med later this month.

Yesterday, Bravo dropped the first look teaser of Below Deck Med Season 8, which did not disappoint.

The hit-yachting show will undoubtedly be serving up an oversized dose of drama when it premieres.

Captain Sandy has her work cut out for her this season with one of the craziest crews ever in the Below Deck franchise history.

Below Deck Med Season 8 also features more familiar faces than ever.

A couple of them are even crossovers from one of the other hit Below Deck shows.

Who are Captain Sandy Yawn’s familiar Below Deck Med crew members?

Below Deck Med Season 7 stars Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder are working together again. They pick up right where last season left off, with their relationship filled with tension.

Natalya and Kyle butt heads more than ever in the upcoming season. Their feud brings so much drama to the interior crew.

Below Deck Down Under has some crew members heading to Below Deck Med.

Tumi Mhlongo from Season 1 moves up to the chief stew role. It’s not an easy season for Tumi, especially when she also clashes with Natalya.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 newbie Luka Brunton takes on the lead deckhand role on Below Deck Med Season 8, giving fans a double dose of the hottie.

Who are the new crew members joining Captain Sandy Yawn for Below Deck Med Season 8?

Five members of Captain Sandy’s team are new to the Below Deck family, but by the looks of things in the trailer, they are making names for themselves very quickly.

Ruan Irving takes on the bosun role. The South African native has over 10 years of experience in the yachting world.

Chef Jack Luby from England will be in the galley. Jack’s a seasoned chef with 14 years of experience, with three of those working on yachts.

Jessika Asai rounds out the interior crew as a stew. The Hawaii native has been working on yachts for four years.

Lara Du Preez is one of Ruan’s deckhands and hails from South Africa. The deckhand has four years of working in the industry and considers herself very handy.

Last but not least is Haleigh Gorman from Pennsylvania. Haleigh rounds out the deck crew with 10 years of experience working on small ships.

In just a few weeks, Captain Sandy Yawn and her latest crew will be back on the small screen.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the trailer brings the drama like never before when Captain Sandy must leave the yacht due to an injury.

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c.