Does Margot get fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Below Deck Down Under fans wonder if stew Margot Sisson will be the next crew member fired.

Captain Jason Chambers has already fired three crew members, and there’s still plenty of Below Deck Down Under to play out.

Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones got fired for two near sexual assaults and other inappropriate behavior.

Deckhand Adam Kodra was let go this week after Captain Jason had safety concerns following an anchoring mishap.

Now the rumor mill is buzzing that at least one more crew member gets fired before Season 2 winds down.

Margot has become the top suspect for one very good reason.

Does Margot get fired on Below Deck Down Under?

One reason that Margot may get fired would be her drinking on charter.

The stew has been seen several times tasting drinks or even finishing them while she’s working. This week, she finished a glass of red wine that she wanted to try after dinner service.

In the mid-season trailer, Captain Jason was seen giving Margot a stern talking to about drinking when charter guests are on the luxury yacht. That, complied with all of the scenes of Margot drinking, certainly makes it seem like producers are setting the stage for her firing.

Captain Jason has a no-tolerance policy for drinking on charter. During Season 1 of the Below Deck Down Under, Culver Bradbury got a lecture from the captain, who told him it’s a fireable offense.

Culver didn’t get fired, but that doesn’t mean Margot won’t be the next one leaving the Northern Sun. Only a handful of episodes remain in the season, so Margot’s drinking should be addressed soon.

It’s been a wild ride for Margot during her first Below Deck Down Under stint.

Margot Sisson’s Below Deck Down Under experience

The stew faced a near sexual assault by Luke, which, thankfully, producers and an overprotective Aesha Scott prevented. Margot had to deal with Laura, showing her no sympathy and standing up for Luke.

After Laura and Luke were fired, Margot was forced to deal with her relationship with Harry Van Vliet. The deckhand had a massive crush on her, but Margot friend-zoned him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Margot shared a heartfelt message to Harry spilling just how important his friendship is to her.

This week, Margot had to say goodbye to her goodbye pal Adam Kodra after Captain Jason Chambers fired him for an anchor incident. Margot recently revealed the emotional send-off with Adam and the crew that Below Deck Down Under fans didn’t see.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.