Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason deals with a medical emergency and Aesha’s brought to tears

Warning this article contains spoilers for the next episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under left viewers with quite the cliffhanger this week when charter guest Josh collapsed and had a seizure.

Thanks to Bravo, fans don’t have to wait until Monday to find out what happens with Josh.

The network dropped a sneak peek ahead of the holiday weekend, and it’s good.

Below Deck Down Under picks up right where it left off, with Captain Jason Chambers and the other charter guests surrounding Josh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Jason has chief stew Aesha Scott call the medic while he runs to get the medical supplies onboard the Northern Sun.

Below Deck Down Under has a medical emergency

The crew began to scurry around to spread the word that Josh had collapsed. Soon, Captain Jason reveals a medical ferry is on the way.

The captain spoke about dealing with medical emergencies and responding quickly in his confessional. He reiterated the crew aren’t doctors, so there’s only so much they can do to help.

Josh gets oxygen and begins to respond as the medical team arrives. Charter guest Jaime leaves with Josh on the medical ferry to head to the hospital.

One of the guests reveals to the crew that this has happened before to Josh, and he will be okay. However, the incident definitely shook up the guests and the crew, especially Aesha.

Chief stew Aesha Scott breaks down on Below Deck Down Under

The situation with Josh hits a little too close to home for Aesha. Stew Jaimee Neale hugs a crying Aesha as Captain Jason walks over to update them on Josh.

Bosun Joao Franco can be heard in the background talking before Captain Jason asks Aesha if she’s okay.

In a confessional, Aesha revealed that the incident triggered her because her brother died from a brain tumor at age 24. Aesha reveals he had seizures because of the tumors, which was why Josh’s seizure had her breaking down.

Captain Jason does his best to lighten the mood or cheer up Aesha, but he falls flat.

A flip of the scene has an upset Aesha talking with the guests, where Tom reassures her Josh will be okay but that it’s jarring to see him that way. The guests decide to move forward with dinner.

Meanwhile, the crew drama heats up as Jaimee gets annoyed that Culver Bradbury keeps hanging in the galley with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph instead of checking on Jaimee after the medical emergency.

Oh, what a season it has been for Below Deck Down Under. The show has a whole new vibe for Season 2, making it a bona fide hit. There’s plenty more to play out as a handful of episodes are still left to play out, so keep watching.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.