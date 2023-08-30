Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Captain Jason firing Adam

Below Deck Down Under fans are unhappy with Captain Jason Chambers after he fired Adam Kodra instead of Culver Bradbury.
After a serious anchor mishap on Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason decided to bring in lead deckhand Luka Brunton.
That meant a deckhand needed to be fired, with Culver and Adam being the two on the chopping block.
Bosun Joao Franco stated his case for why Adam should stay and Culver should get the axe.
Ultimately, Captain Jason opted to let go of Adam because of safety concerns.
Twitter has been blowing up since Monday’s episodes, with Below Deck Down Under fans having a lot of opinions on the latest firing.
Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Adam Kodra’s firing
“This is the first time I have ever been sad for a yachtie being fired. I don’t remember another time when the entire crew was sad to see one go and give this type of goodbye. Adam deserves the best. 🥺” read a tweet.
Another Twitter user gave Adam mad props for the classy way he handled being fired and requested Adam be brought back for another season.
A redemption season for Adam was a pretty hot topic on Twitter. One tweet let Bravo know fans love Adam and want to see him again in the Below Deck franchise.
Culver not getting fired was brought up a lot, and Below Deck Down Under fans were Team Adam all the way.
“adam did not deserve to be fired when culver is right there. sorry!” was a tweet.
One tweet declared at least Adam was “willing to learn,” but Culver wasn’t because of his arrogance.
Culver wasn’t the only one Twitter users were taking aim at. Captain Jason was also dragged, which is unusual because the Captain has always been so beloved.
Captain Jason Chambers blasted by Below Deck Down Under fans
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Captain was praised for handling the two near sexual assaults this season. But in the case of Adam, Captain Jason was put on blast.
A tweet said this was the first time the person disagreed with a captain’s firing while also praising Adam’s work ethic.
Another user called out Captain Jason for keeping Ben Crawley during Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under when he was far worse than Adam.
“Captain Jason firing Adam for safety issues but he let him carry on working for 2 days after.. nah you can F right off #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read one tweet.
A different one was confused that Captain Jason fired Adam over Culver.
Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has not disappointed with the entertainment and drama. There’s no question that Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne deserved to be fired.
However, Below Deck Down Under fans don’t feel the same way about Adam Korda being fired and are letting Captain Jason Chambers have it for his actions.
What do you think of Adam getting fired?
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.