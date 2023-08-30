Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Captain Jason firing Adam

Below Deck Down Under fans are unhappy with Captain Jason Chambers after he fired Adam Kodra instead of Culver Bradbury.

After a serious anchor mishap on Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason decided to bring in lead deckhand Luka Brunton.

That meant a deckhand needed to be fired, with Culver and Adam being the two on the chopping block.

Bosun Joao Franco stated his case for why Adam should stay and Culver should get the axe.

Ultimately, Captain Jason opted to let go of Adam because of safety concerns.

Twitter has been blowing up since Monday’s episodes, with Below Deck Down Under fans having a lot of opinions on the latest firing.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Adam Kodra’s firing

“This is the first time I have ever been sad for a yachtie being fired. I don’t remember another time when the entire crew was sad to see one go and give this type of goodbye. Adam deserves the best. 🥺” read a tweet.

This is the first time I have ever been sad for a yachtie being fired. I don’t remember another time when the entire crew was sad to see one go and give this type of good bye. Adam deserves the best. 🥺 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/GVvNpGYNbP — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) August 29, 2023

Another Twitter user gave Adam mad props for the classy way he handled being fired and requested Adam be brought back for another season.

the way Adam is handling being fired just shows he’s a class act. Any boss would be lucky to have such a hard working, humble and willing to learn employee. Bring him back for another season!!! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/HeNjcsZlAo — realitytvmama (@realitytvmama1) August 29, 2023

A redemption season for Adam was a pretty hot topic on Twitter. One tweet let Bravo know fans love Adam and want to see him again in the Below Deck franchise.

I need a redemption for Adam next season @BravoTV if you’re reading this! We love him 🥺 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/05wWR2djh7 — dictator at the dinner table (@bravobee_) August 29, 2023

Culver not getting fired was brought up a lot, and Below Deck Down Under fans were Team Adam all the way.

“adam did not deserve to be fired when culver is right there. sorry!” was a tweet.

adam did not deserve to be fired when culver is right there. sorry! #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/ELVkFQhCU3 — josh 👁️ (@michelleranch_) August 29, 2023

One tweet declared at least Adam was “willing to learn,” but Culver wasn’t because of his arrogance.

Adam is willing to learn, Culver is too arrogant & thinks he's always right.#BelowDeck #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/maeIlb7mgb — Cat Aikins (@cat_aikins) August 29, 2023

Culver wasn’t the only one Twitter users were taking aim at. Captain Jason was also dragged, which is unusual because the Captain has always been so beloved.

Captain Jason Chambers blasted by Below Deck Down Under fans

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Captain was praised for handling the two near sexual assaults this season. But in the case of Adam, Captain Jason was put on blast.

A tweet said this was the first time the person disagreed with a captain’s firing while also praising Adam’s work ethic.

Kmt the 1st time I’ve disagreed with a captain firing a member of crew. Adam was the guy smh and it’s not like he had a bad attitude I love his drive he was tryin to get them high ass tips they get on these charters for his family I soo disagree with Jason 🤧🙄#belowdeckdownunder https://t.co/U9qMR8JWbf pic.twitter.com/wyDhngUDaA — The Celestial Sentinel (@DnellyBPD) August 29, 2023

Another user called out Captain Jason for keeping Ben Crawley during Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under when he was far worse than Adam.

“Captain Jason firing Adam for safety issues but he let him carry on working for 2 days after.. nah you can F right off #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read one tweet.

Captain Jason firing Adam for safety issues but he let him carry on working for 2 days after.. nah you can F right off #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/p7wxw0s3bl — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) August 29, 2023

A different one was confused that Captain Jason fired Adam over Culver.

I can't believe what I'm witnessing. Captain Jason rather fire Adam than Culver #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/X9Qr6DDkQq — Nano🏳️‍🌈 (@Nano____08) August 29, 2023

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has not disappointed with the entertainment and drama. There’s no question that Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne deserved to be fired.

However, Below Deck Down Under fans don’t feel the same way about Adam Korda being fired and are letting Captain Jason Chambers have it for his actions.

What do you think of Adam getting fired?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.