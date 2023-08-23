Below Deck Down Under star Culver Bradbury speaks out amid chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Jaimee Neale drama

Culver Bradbury has broken his silence regarding the drama he caused on Below Deck Down Under with chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Jaimee Neale.

The deckhand has been in the hot seat over his behavior on Season 2 of the Below Deck spinoff.

After spending time flirting with chef Tzarina, Culver’s head was turned when Jaimee came aboard the Northern Sun.

Jaimee and Culver hooked up on her first crew night out, making things very awkward with an upset Tzarina.

Following the most recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under, Culver’s speaking out about his on-screen behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Culver specifically addressed the way he treated Tzarina when Jaimee came into the picture.

Below Deck Down Under star Culver Bradbury breaks his silence on love triangle

Taking to Instagram, Culver shared a picture of him with chef Tzarina hanging out in New York City. They appeared together on Watch What Happens Live in July, so that’s why they were in the Big Apple at the same time.

Culver had humor in his caption while also expressing his appreciation for Tzarina.

“Idk but something about that helmet always throws off my center of gravity 🫨🪩 One thing I do know is I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings especially this girl sitting next to me. She’s a great Chef and even better friend ❤️ It’s a long season ahead and I have alot of dishes to wash to make it up to Tzarina so let’s do it 🛥️⚓️☀️🍽️,” read his caption.

The comments section was filled with replies to Culver’s message. Even the chef got in on the action, proving things are all good between them.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph reacts to Culver Bradbury’s Below Deck Down Under message

Tzarina was the first to respond to Culver’s Instagram post that kicked off an exchange between the two of them.

“Just sitting here waiting for my sorry ………. 😂,” she wrote.

Culver had another witty reply that included an apology, “@cheftzarina I’m sorry 🫶🏻 Oo yea and what’s on the dinner menu tonight 😉😄🥩🫕🍝🥗🌮🍤🍰🥘🍗🍕🍖🍔🍣🥧🦪.”

The chef then made a joke about how it always comes down to food with the deckhand.

Pic credit: @culver_bradbury/Instagram

Whatever happens throughout the rest of the reason, it appears that Culver Bradbruy and Tzarina Mace-Ralph have squashed their beef.

However, Below Deck Down Under fans aren’t here for how he and Jaimee are treating the chef right now.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans sounded off on the hook-up, calling Jaimee out for breaking girl code.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has passed the halfway point, but the drama’s far from over. One more crew member gets fired, and the crew hook-ups are heating up even more.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.