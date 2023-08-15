Below Deck Down Under star Culver blasted for kissing new stew Jaimee and dissing chef Tzarina

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has proven to be one for the books, giving a whole new vibe to the Below Deck spinoff.

Culver Bradbury returned to the deck team and immediately began entertaining fans in his chief entertainment officer role.

Hot on the heels of the Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne consent scandal, Culver has a little personal drama brewing earning him backlash.

Jaimee Neale and Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco joined the Northern Sun yacht after Laura and Luke’s departure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joao’s returned with mixed reviews, but having Jaimee on the crew was all good until the crew night out.

Despite chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph telling Jaimee she was crushing on Culver, the stew and the deckhand ended the episode in a steamy kiss.

Twitter has been buzzing since the shocking moment, with Culver getting a lot of heat for his behavior.

Below Deck Down Under star Culver Bradbury called out for ‘messy’ behavior

In the episode, Culver was getting jealous that Tzarina was talking to Joao before he made out with Jaimee,

“So, chef can’t talk to Joao because Culver gets jealous. But, new stew and he’s all over that?! Unreal. But, typical. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read a tweet.

So, chef can't talk to Joao because Culver gets jealous. But, new stew and he's all over that?! Unreal. But, typical. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/lruqigHUlx — Becky AC (@Becks_islost) August 15, 2023

Another tweet expressed called watching Culver kiss Jaimee a Freaky Friday moment.

What is happening? It's like WOW and Culver did a freaky Friday. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/lfKK32Zher — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@coylecalkins) August 15, 2023

A different tweet featured Tyra Banks yelling people were rooting for Culver before his crew night-out kiss.

“Okay Culver, she’s pretty and all but calm down..” said a tweet.

The preview for next week teased Culver and Jaimee getting their freak-on in the shower. One tweet called that preview “Messy.”

Not Jamiee and Culver hooking up in the shower being shown on the trailer. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/wvyxOlzrJT — Cassidy Brown (@TheSasckMask) August 15, 2023

“I don’t like Culver. I’ve never liked Culver. He has always been lazy and plays with women’s feelings. And that’s that #BelowDeckDownUnder” was a different tweet.

I don’t like Culver. I’ve never liked Culver. He has always been lazy and plays with women’s feelings. And that’s that #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/M8ybBfE0z0 — Jana bananahammock (@shifty_eyes) August 15, 2023

Speaking of Culver being lazy, Twitter wasn’t just blowing up about his messy personal life but also his behavior with Joao and the tender incident.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Culver Bradbury

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet and Culver took their shirts off to swim or, rather, play chicken with the charter guests on the beach day. That moment was not appreciated by one Twitter user.

As soon as Culver took his shirt off, I started cringing. Don't drink on charter and keep your uniform on. Then, I was like, Harry, don't do it, too! And then he did! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/9TTdIN9b9k — John (@AvidlyWatching) August 15, 2023

Another issue with Culver on the show was with the tender and him knocking down Captain Jason Chambers as well as doing damage to the luxury yacht. One tweet used a GIF to make fun of that moment.

#BelowDeckDownUnder



Culver trying to manage maneuvering the crane & tender like pic.twitter.com/nJ087moBgD — IslandersFan76 (@GoodStuff4455) August 15, 2023

One tweet summed things up best regarding Culver and the last couple of episodes by writing, “UGH Culver.”

UGH Culver #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/ShiG10zzDg — How Many Sandwiches Have you Made For Me (@House_of_Hubbs) August 15, 2023

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Down Under to play out as Season 2 hits the halfway point. Fan favorite Culver Bradbury, though, has earned some backlash for his behavior this week.

Do you agree or disagree with Culver getting blasted?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.