Below Deck star Xandi Olivier replaced on Watch What Happens Live amid exit rumors

Below Deck star Xandi Olivier has the rumor mill buzzing after she was suddenly replaced on Watch What Happens Live.

The switch comes after speculation that Xandi might not make it to the end of Below Deck Season 11.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, one crew member gets fired on the next episode, and a synopsis for the following episode has Below Deck fans thinking Xandi goes too.

There has been no indication that Xandi wants to leave or would have any reason to get fired, especially since Fraser Olender loves her.

However, this week, Andy Cohen revealed that Xandi would be up on an upcoming episode of WWHL.

Then suddenly, questions for Xandi were no longer needed.

On Wednesday, Andy used X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to ask for questions to give Xandi and actress Jennifer Tilly. They were slated to be guests on WWHL on Monday – when Below Deck is usually in the clubhouse.

Then, on Thursday, the official X account for Watch What Happens Live shared a picture of the guests for next week. In a twist, Jennifer was still on the list, but Xandi was not.

It wasn’t until Friday that we learned Below Deck Med alum Tumi Mhlongo will be seated next to Jennifer on WWHL. Andy sent out a message asking fans for questions for Tumi.

Neither Xandi nor Any have given a reason for her suddenly being off the guest list. We also know that Xandi hasn’t done much promoting for Below Deck Season 11.

Andy Cohen speaks about the upcoming WWHL episode. Pic credit: @Andy/X

Xandi no longer appearing on Watch What Happens Live, and her not promoting the show leads us to believe something unexpected is yet to come.

There has to be a reason that Xandi doesn’t seem too into her Below Deck stint, and spoilers indicated we may have to find out more soon.

More Below Deck drama

Season 11 of Below Deck has brought almost as much drama off-screen as on-screen, thanks to Ben Willoughby.

The bosun has taken aim at Captain Kerry Titheradge after the latter didn’t have great things to say about Ben’s work ethic or future on the show. Ben also dropped a bombshell about Captain Kerry’s feelings about one crew member.

Speaking of his future on the show, Ben has been shading Below Deck lately and dragging his cast members. Ben doesn’t seem happy with his edit or portrayal, among many other things.

Barbie Pascual and Dylan Pierre De Villiers clapped back at some of Ben’s recent rants.

Only a handful of episodes are left in the current season of Below Deck, and the drama just keeps getting ramped up.

Keep checking back to find out what happened with Xandi Olivier’s WHHL appearance if she exits Below Deck early.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.