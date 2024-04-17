Below Deck spoilers: Rude guests, Barbie’s crushing on Kyle, Fraser lectures Anthony, and Dylan drama

The Below Deck spoilers reveal that the hits keep coming for the St. David crew.

This week, the crew welcomed a new group of guests, and two of them were familiar to Below Deck Down Under fans.

The episode ended again with Chef Anthony Iracane struggling in the galley.

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a sneak peek at the next episode, which kicks off with Fraser Olender lecturing Anthony again.

Via his confessional, Anthony reflects on his screw-ups of the day, admitting he’s very sad.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thankfully, Anthony has Kyle Stillie there to help him out.

Rude guests have Barbie Pascual bonding with Kyle Stillie

Meanwhile, the guests go for some hot tub time, where Brandon looks for dates online. After their hot tub session, Ray asks Barbie for lobster and mac and cheese.

Anthony has gone to bed, so Barbie does her best to manage the guest’s expectations, admitting she’s not a good cook. This sends Carmen into a tizzy, shouting at Barbie, “You better have some s**t that I f***king like.”

In her confessional, Barbie goes off about the demanding guests but remains composed in front of them.

A flip of the scene features Barbie and Kyle attempting to make BLTs. They did their best, but based on Ray’s reaction, it was definitely not good enough.

One good thing to come out of it was Barbie admitting via her confessional that she was crushing on Kyle. The two reflect on what just happened with smiles, giggles, and some flirting.

Kyle shares in his confessional that Barbie has a hold on him. It looks like these two are about to take things out of the friend zone.

Dylan won’t stop talking

The next day, Dylan Pierre De Villiers vents to Xandi Olivier about his upcoming chat with Ben Willoughby. Dylan continues complaining that Sunny Marquis got the lead deckhand position over him.

Xandi gives Dylan some advice and support, which doesn’t do much to help his mood.

In the crew mess, Ben fills Sunny in on Dylan, saying she only got promoted because of their relationship. Sunny gets mad, obviously, as Ben heads off to have it out with Dylan.

It’s breakfast time, and Carmen is unhappy there are no bacon alternatives. Paris Fields works with Anthony to come up with a solution, but something tells us it won’t satisfy demanding Carmen.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next.

Plus, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, tension mounts between Ben and Captain Kerry Titheradge, leading to a new Below Deck feud.

Speaking of Ben, he recently dished Below Deck a lot and talked about exposing the show about the show. You can read all about that here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.